John Odell’s “Elmer & Virginia: A World War II Romance in Letters” should inspire us to save, savor and share correspondence.
The title aptly describes the contents of the nearly 500-page book, compiled by the journalist/author about his parents. But it doesn’t really hint how well the letters, diary excerpts, and other bits of commentary in this sprawling work capture the era through the eyes of two young people falling in love amid a world falling apart.
The more than 1,000 letters and diary excerpts upon which the book was based came from long-stored and forgotten boxes discovered in the family home. Odell sifted through this maze of mostly hand-written history to present the best of the letters.
And the best are amazing.
The letters were passed back and forth between Elmer and Virginia from 1939-44. They are interesting, often humorous, filled with sharp detail and extraordinarily well written. They offer insights into the culture, politics and American life of those turbulent years. The insights are all the more telling because they are told in real time by the young participants as history swirls around them.
Elmer and Virginia grew up on Long Island and had strong connections to Syracuse, where Virginia studied journalism.
After reading many of the early letters between the two and their repeated references to dancing the “Lindy Hop,” I checked out Odell’s website. It features a virtual jukebox with links to tunes from the era, as well as short movie clips from films like “Casablanca.” Listening to Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller, Artie Shaw, and many other famous musicians of that era reminded me of records my parents played at parties they hosted when I was in elementary school.
I don’t remember seeing any dancing that resembled the Lindy, however.
My reading of “Elmer and Virginia” has also reminded me of how easy it is to lose golden nuggets of history like those in the shoeboxes of letters Odell found.
When my mother passed away decades ago, our family home in Lakewood, N.Y., was sold with all furniture and contents included as part of the sales contract. Amid the contents were many letters and documents I wish I had in hand today to peruse, as Odell was able to.
Personal snail-mail letters today are pretty rare. I’m one of the few people I know who still writes and posts a few letters or cards each week to friends around the U.S. I keep copies of what I have written on my computer, similar to the way my mother made copies of some of her correspondence. As I write this, I realize I need to print out paper copies and not rely on electronic storage to be my shoebox of letters. Who knows when my “cloud” data storage may evaporate or the computer devolve into a puddle of senseless electrons?
That probably should also go for printing out important emails and even texts. A good deal of my electronic correspondence has information I really want to keep safe.
Since reading “Elmer & Virginia,” I have starting paying closer attention to the obituaries in the Finger Lakes Times, wondering about any legacies of correspondence these now-deceased Finger Lakes area folks may have left. I hope their families are taking the time to look for letters and other written bits that provide glimpses of family history and perhaps even some history of the times.
If a favorite set of dishes traditionally used for family dinners is worth saving and cherishing, so might be a box of letters and other family writings.
“Elmer & Virginia: A World War II Romance in Letters” seems like proof of that.