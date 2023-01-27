Last week’s column about the importance of saving family letters and correspondence probably should have carried a warning and/or disclaimer: You might be surprised by what you learn.
The content of the letters might not always be comfortable, comforting or match with your memories. It also might not agree with recollections of your relatives.
This week, a cousin surprised me by sharing more than a dozen handwritten letters penned by my mother many years ago and sent to her mom in Geneva. The electronically scanned letters represent part of a massive trove of correspondence discovered by my cousin. She sent me a picture of dozens of letters stacked on a table.
Besides the letters written by my late mother, there’s correspondence from my late grandmother, her sisters, my two aunts, and other people my family knew.
One of the first letters in this batch of my mother’s jolted me. She wrote how concerned she was about my less-than-stellar performance in high school. I didn’t realize how closely she monitored my schooling or how much my generally laissez-faire scholastic attitude bothered her.
“Michael is a junior and we are beginning to worry about colleges for him,” she wrote. “He has great capacity but is too lazy to even go look at colleges to see what he wants! His grades are not good ... He passes. But not by much.”
Lazy! Wait a minute, Mom!
I found myself disputing my late mother’s assessment. In my mental debate with her, I argued that I hadn’t been lazy — my teenage self just couldn’t get very amped up about reading novels like “Silas Marner” in English class, conjugating tongue-twisting French verbs, or untangling the mysteries of the quadratic equation in math.
If I had pleaded my case to her then, she would have listened patiently. But in the end, she would have told me — sternly — to hit the books.
Pronto. She was a schoolteacher. She believed in doing the work, no matter what.
But reading further, I discovered I was in good genetic company. A few paragraphs later she wrote, “I can’t yell too much as I did the same in high school. Then I finished college with honors.”
I could finally understand all these years later why she made such a huge fuss when I graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree. And, it also explained why she gave me her 8-year-old sporty Pontiac Tempest as a graduation gift. I coveted that car from the day she purchased it new.
I wish she had lived to see me graduate with honors and a master’s degree 10 years after that and then go on to hold a university professorship for more than three decades.
The rest of the first batch of letters contains snippets of family history, much of which I was not aware. I’m eager to read the full compendium of correspondence, particularly about leaving Brooklyn at 9 years old to move upstate. Already, the letters filled in the blanks about many events, including my younger sister getting a piano and learning to play. My mother desperately wanted me to learn too, but I stubbornly refused, an action that made me wince as I read how disappointed she was I wouldn’t give the keyboard a try.
Several Finger Lakes readers told me this week that last week’s column spurred them to search for family correspondence. A few already had discovered caches of letters and diaries. I hope they find interesting nuggets of history and are prepared for surprises.
Regardless of what the correspondence reveals, it’s pretty magical to hear the words of those who aren’t with us longer.
And, it wouldn’t have happened if someone didn’t think to store all those letters, diaries and postcards, just waiting for another generation to be interested.