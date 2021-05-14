New York state’s 6-week-old law legalizing recreational marijuana use is already sparking a land rush.
Columbia Care — one of New York’s existing medical marijuana dispensaries — has inked a deal to purchase 34 acres on Long Island it intends to use for marijuana cultivation.
For $42.5 million.
It’s enough to take your breath away.
Columbia Care is paying approximately $1.25 million per acre where it will grow cannabis. It reportedly paid $15 million of the purchase price in cash, with the remainder in stock.
The company already operates dispensaries in 12 states and Washington, D.C. In the Empire State, it has locations in Rochester, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Riverhead.
Land purchases like this across the state are getting less attention in news media reports than companies trying to line up sites for potential retail dispensaries. A real-estate investment trust spokesman told The New York Times last week his group estimates there could eventually be as many as 900 dispensaries opening across the state when NY gets done wrestling with the task of making industry regulations.
Lee and Associates, a major North American real-estate broker, already has lined up 200 dispensary sites.
Exactly how new storefronts will mesh with existing medical marijuana outfits is another question. But one scenario is to immediately let medical marijuana dispensaries sell their products retail, similar to what states such as Colorado did when marijuana was legalized.
What a concept. Next might we see wine and liquor in grocery stores?
In the Finger Lakes, it’s a little hard to imagine very many small towns and villages welcoming dispensaries on their main streets, even with predicted tax benefits and employment possibilities.
But it’s possible.
Many village trustees and town boards already are having below-the-radar conversations about what could be a very hot political potato in their communities.
But farmers? Well, that could be a very different story.
More than a decade ago, a number of NY farmers lost out on potentially big money when hydrofracking was banned by the state. In some cases, the farmers already had agreements to lease their land to energy companies that wanted to use hydrofracking technology to drill for natural gas underneath their farms.
Many of those farmers are still pretty sore about what happened.
But if Columbia Care was willing to pay $1.25 million per acre for Long Island real estate to grow marijuana to supply recreational dispensary outlets, what might that firm — or some other marijuana-related entrepreneur — be willing to pay for some prime agricultural Finger Lakes property?
And, of course, farmers could also simply opt to partner with knowledgeable marijuana growers to convert their dairy farm, wheat fields, aging orchard or even unprofitable grape vines into acres of leafy green cannabis.
Imagine tourists lining up to buy glossy Finger Lakes postcards featuring summertime photos of lakeside grape vineyards flanked by fields of shoulder-high pot plants.
Outfits similar to Columbia Care also are eyeing vacant warehouses and buildings that might be suitable for year-round growing operations and processing of marijuana, too.
Permitting those facilities might provide another potential headache for local governments, but with likely lucrative tax benefits and employment possibilities.
New York’s new recreational marijuana law had plenty of staunch opponents among government officials and law enforcement as it was being debated before becoming law.
But it’s here.
New York should look carefully at other states that paved the way with legalization to see what has worked — and what hasn’t.
The quicker the mechanics of this now-legal business can be ironed out the more quickly fiscal advantages will become apparent.
As well as the potential impacts.