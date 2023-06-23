I was on a solo cross country road trip for Father’s Day this year (not counting my dog) and away from family, giving me plenty of time to reflect on my four children — although, when your children range from 40 to 53, calling them children seems pretty odd in itself.
I had plenty of vivid Dad flashbacks of our family history over the decades. We’ll leave those flashbacks for some yet-to-be written memoir. But what I arrived at was this simple thought: I’m proud of all four “kids.”
Period.
Now that might not seem like a particularly deep thought. But I recalled recent conversations with other parents of adult children, many of whom voice concerns that their now-grown children haven’t achieved enough, aren’t self-sufficient enough, don’t take care of themselves properly, or any number of other overall concerns about them.
The verbalized fretting by these parents usually excludes mention of the bushels of net positives about their children with which I am familiar. They are stuck in the worry their children are failing in certain areas of life, as if segments of adult life can be examined in isolation, then assigned a letter grade like an assessment for an elementary school report card.
Certainly, my four adult children have had their life speed bumps — and still do. But so have I. And continue to have them.
Without getting too proud-papa specific, I’ll simply say that each has pursued what they wanted. And they got it — or an acceptable version of it — and are happy.
I take great joy in witnessing the individual competencies each has exhibited in vastly different areas, competencies earned and competencies that make them happy. They make this father proud.
My late mother worried about me constantly. I really didn’t give a damn about my high school classes. Ditto for my first two years of college. Double ditto when I dropped out of college completely and worked odd jobs with no real direction in my life. But not that many years later, I discovered she clipped out every newspaper story I wrote to show to her friends and our family, particularly in the year leading to her untimely death in her late 50s.
You wonder where was my father in all this? He died when I was 9 years old, so I never had the chance to have him be proud of me too.
As this is written, I’m not quite halfway on a driving trip from the West Coast to the Finger Lakes. I am hunkered down in a campground while a dark Utah thunderstorm is gathering strength above, circling me and my small travel trailer like a heavenly demonstration of the power of nature.
The phone jingled moments ago — my daughter texting from a boat to wish me a happy Father’s Day. She had been boat camping at a lake not far from her house. One of my three sons is working this moment to repair a suspected leak in the roof of my house in Oregon. The other two boys — one a high school coach in the West, the other about to become a father for the first time this fall — will ring me sometime before this Father’s Day ends. They’ve never missed calling or contacting me somehow.
But if for some reason they don’t, I won’t fret about it. Being proud of them means I understand how busy their respective lives are. When you are proud of someone like I am of my four children, you don’t sweat that stuff.
And not just on Father’s Day.