The book “Madhouse at the End of the Earth” was a poor choice for me to read right now as the days grow shorter in my northern latitude.
The non-fiction work by journalist Julian Sancton is a gripping tale of an 1897 Belgian expedition to Antarctica, a maritime voyage that had disaster written all over it before it even left its European pier.
Last night’s mid-book chapter concluded dramatically with the ship “Belgica” solidly trapped in ice, wedged near huge icebergs in the Bellingshausen Sea. The captain and 20 crew members seem doomed to endure dark months of the south polar winter without a glimpse of the sun.
Not the most-cheery book to pick up if you are affected — as I am — by seasonal affective disorder, better known by its acronym, SAD.
SAD is a documented medical malady affecting many millions of people in the United States, including those in northern latitudes like the Finger Lakes.
Growing up in Jamestown, N.Y., the seemingly endless, socked-in, gray winter days were tough to take. My teenage mood was often as dark as the inside my family’s small house on the shore of Lake Chautauqua.
The February before I packed up and moved to California in my early 20s, the sun never came out once the entire month.
Not once.
I know that because my dental-lab delivery job had me driving all around the Southern Tier, car headlights on all the time. The balance of that winter was pretty much the same, with only a handful of cameo solar appearances.
Seasonal Affective Disorder didn’t gain official medical traction until the mid-1980s, when Dr. Norman E. Rosenthal and his associates named the syndrome. Rosenthal’s initial interest in SAD grew out of his own experiences with depression during dark days in the winter.
Most medical authorities at first thought he was off-base until research bore out his theories about causes and cures. Rosenthal’s 1993 book, “Winter Blues,” is still considered a solid introduction to the subject.
Today there are plenty of strategies to combat SAD symptoms.
In my office, I have what’s commonly called a “happy lamp.” The flat, wall-mounted device is flooding my office right now with light nearly as bright as the daytime sun at a Mexican beach.
OK, that’s a stretch, I admit, but it does light up the office plenty. And, volumes of research support the idea that light — even artificial light from a happy lamp — mitigates some common symptoms of SAD: lethargy, desire to sleep constantly, overeating, and depression.
The research also shows getting outside — even if it’s overcast, raining and/or cold — lessens the impact. Ditto for exercising, indoors or out.
Careful eating also is advised.
SAD sufferers are apt to carbo-load with foods like potato chips, cookies and pizza, all considered unhelpful.
As I completed my reading last night, Belagica’s crew had just resorted to chowing on barely edible penguin meat as provisions were running low.
In addition to filling their stomachs, the meat provided much-needed vitamins to ward off scurvy.
But, the flavor was so foul a few of the men opted to remain ill rather than eat the flesh.
“Imagine a piece of beef, an odoriferous codfish and a canvas-back duck roasted in a pot with blood and cod-liver oil for sauce,” the ship’s doctor wrote, describing the taste.
I’d rather not imagine that at all.
I’ll stick with happy lamp light therapy, exercise, and a daily regimen of multivitamins to keep SAD at bay.
And potato chips?
Maybe just a few.