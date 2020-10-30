MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — Last week I evaded some of the most dangerous animals roaming our planet.
Other humans.
For five days I holed up camping at the 46,000-acre Lava Beds National Monument in this remote California county, alone except for the company of hawks, ground squirrels and a wild variety of tiny birds that perched just beyond reach whenever I pulled out food or water.
There were very few sightings of other people. The few I did spot were in the distance, except for a short, socially distant conversation with two helpful park rangers.
The expedition was to gather information for my next book, the fourth in a series of eco-thriller novels, all of which have a Finger Lakes connection. My bulging notebook, a stack of ranger-supplied brochures, maps, and historical reports suggest the trip and research were successful.
The experience also revealed just how restricted life has been since the early spring arrival of the coronavirus that has prompted our wearing of face masks, careful social distancing, incessant hand washing/sanitizing and sequestering at home in near-quarantine conditions.
COVID-19-averse strategies magically disappeared as I wandered alone through the high desert monument’s huge lava caves, across historic battlefields from the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73 and clambered up steep cliffsides to see Native American petroglyphs.
It was an engaging and expansive experience, reminiscent of past slow, cross-country jaunts to the East Coast, the Finger Lakes and back to California to discover interesting towns, villages and people.
But I came close to staying safely sequestered and not taking the Modoc trip at all.
In the months leading to my scheduled departure, much of Northern California experienced weeks of broiling, triple-digit heat. Then just as the heat dropped enough to become bearable, a raging forest fire blackened thousands of acres of brush and trees in the Lava Beds monument, closing most of the area to visitors.
The fires and the smoke from that blaze and dozens of others in California made any long-distance travel risky business.
Then home-area appointments and obligations filled the calendar, tugging at me to stay very close to my home zip code.
And always, the underlying fear of exposure to the pandemic.
If I left my safe-home sanctuary environment, I would be driving 800-plus miles, stopping overnight in both directions at public places. I would be purchasing gasoline, food and supplies in unfamiliar towns and stores. And it was very likely that I would encounter people who might be much less cautious than me about safety protocols.
This proved uncomfortably true. The deeper I traveled into the rural communities of Northern California, fewer and fewer people wore masks or paid much attention to social distancing.
Except for the rangers at the Lava Beds.
There’s no doubt everyone is suffering from severe pandemic-restriction fatigue — all those restrictions that were lifted for me during my all-too-brief solo wilderness sojourn.
That restriction fatigue has pushed many people to throw caution to the winds — family birthdays, barbecues in the backyard with too many people, shared food, no masks. It’s likely a major reason COVID-19 cases are surging across the nation, including in Schuyler County, which had enjoyed a nearly coronavirus-free summer.
Ditto for Chemung and Steuben counties.
The freedom I experienced in Modoc tempted me to drop my face mask, hug my children and stop compulsive handwashing.
For a moment, anyway.
Instead, it’s steeled my resolve to keep me and mine safe and to remember that this will all be worth it when the day arrives when this damned virus no longer threatens all of us.
Statistics show the third wave of the virus is hitting rural communities at a higher rate than urban cities. What we need to do is simple. Mask up. Wash up. Keep our distance.
It doesn’t mean it’s easy. Just that it’s worth it.