Say the word “whistleblower” aloud and most people immediately think of the whistleblower who just reported President Donald Trump’s July conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The whistleblower’s revelations accusing Trump of asking for a U.S. political favor from Zelensky were bombshell enough to spark the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives.
That was one loud whistle.
In the Finger Lakes there are whistleblowers, too, people willing to shout out publicly when they spot something they believe is wrong, full well knowing their revelations — and that they themselves — could be very unpopular.
One of the most dramatic regional whistleblowing examples in the last decade was when two out-of-state corporations (first Inergy, then Crestwood) attempted to secure New York state permission to store 88 million gallons of liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns north of Watkins Glen on the shore of Seneca Lake.
A few voices spoke up right away. But they were nearly drowned out by profit-hungry business interests and local government officials, bewitched by the promise of a handful of jobs and potential tax revenue, and who didn’t want to hear about the manifold dangers posed by the risky scheme.
Then those initial few voices gradually turned into a chorus of thousands, prompted peaceful demonstrations, resulted in hundreds of protest-related arrests (with concomitant court proceedings) and drew national attention to the Finger Lakes region during a decade of conflict.
In the end, the LPG storage project fell by the wayside, hopefully never to be resurrected by another opportunistic oil and gas conglomerate.
That bit of whistleblowing didn’t fit exactly the same mold as what’s going on in Washington D.C., today, but it was certainly critical to the continued safety, health and well-being of the Finger Lakes and residents.
Another recent whistleblower action includes the Seneca Lake Guardians’ testing of water in Watkins Glen, Montour Falls and Seneca County to check for cancer-linked PFAS, a class of chemicals found in stain-repellent household products. When a set of alarming test results were reported by a Watkins Glen-based journalist, officials around the lake were pushed into taking a much more detailed look at water quality.
There also were elements of whistleblowing in the last two years when a Watkins Glen resident publicly pointed out the plethora of ongoing problems being caused by an overabundance of short-term vacation rentals in the small village. The result was adoption of some new village regulations, though many residents still believe they are clearly insufficient and that enforcement is weak at best.
A common denominator among whistleblowers is having the courage it takes to speak up, often putting them in conflict with powerful forces.
That courage has been highlighted in excellent films such as “Silkwood” in 1983, “Erin Brockovich” in 2000, in the aptly named “The Whistleblower” in 2011, or the classic 1952 “Deadline USA,” starring Humphrey Bogart, among many others movies.
Famous whistleblower books include “The Jungle” by Sinclair Lewis, “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson, “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader and “The Pentagon Papers.”
Lewis unveiled the horrors of the early 20th Century meatpacking industry. Carson made public the awful environmental damage wreaked by the indiscriminate use of pesticides. Nader’s book revealed the auto industry’s single-minded focus on profits over safety in vehicle design.
And the Pentagon Papers?
Those papers were secret U.S. government documents (eventually declassified and published in book form in 2011) made public in 1971 by whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.
The papers showed that four U.S. Presidents and their administrations — Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson — had misled the public and Congress about many aspects of the Vietnam War.
That was one loud whistle, too.