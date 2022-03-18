Activists intent on protecting the water and air quality of the Finger Lakes will urge Gov. Kathy Hochul next week to deny renewal of an air-quality permit for Greenidge Generation’s Dresden facility.
They also will be pushing the governor to order a state moratorium on the energy-intensive cryptocurrency industry in order to study its impacts.
Two big asks?
You bet.
But this is not this group’s first rodeo — or first bus trip to Albany — to convince state decision-makers to do the right thing.
During the decade-long battle to stop Crestwood Midstream of Texas from storing liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns, there were many similar citizen forays from the Finger Lakes to the state capital. The trips included a wide cross-section of people — business owners, winery operators, elected officials, property owners, and others — who made their case as to why Crestwood’s proposed facility would be a disaster.
Eventually, they were successful in convincing state officials the future of the Finger Lakes was tourism, agriculture, and maintaining a pristine environment with clean air and water. They argued that industries with histories of pollution-related issues conflict with these values and should be discouraged.
Advocates have a burning sense of urgency today for the state to take action.
Some of the urgency springs from the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s delay on whether to renew an expired Greenidge air permit. The DEC moved the deadline from Jan. 31 to the end of March, ostensibly to review citizen comments, but it effectively gave the Connecticut-based corporation two additional months to prepare a near doubling in the number of computers involved in its existing cryptocurrency mining operation from 17,300 to 32,000. The expansion means more air pollution, more noise and more water drawn from Seneca Lake. After the lake water cools computers and plant equipment, it goes back out — heated.
Another element of urgency comes from having to combat a growing avalanche of lobbying cash — $1.5 million so far — spent by a dozen cryptocurrency firms to convince New York politicians to write favorable rules for the $2 billion industry. The pro-cryptocurrency lobbyists are in a frenzy because as goes New York, so might go other states studying potential regulations.
Lane Kasselman of the cryptocurrency organization Blockchain.com reported that his firm is tracking 96 rule-making bills already introduced across the U.S. this year, compared to just 13 in 2021.
Next week’s citizen-based bus excursion to the state capital is being put together by Seneca Lake Guardian. In October, several Guardian members testified at a state Assembly hearing on cryptocurrency mining.
For this trip, familiar big-name allies will be along to help: the Sierra Club, Earth Justice, Food and Water Watch, and the New York Public Interest Group, all of which see regulating cryptocurrency mining as a top priority. The expertise of these heavyweight groups carries a lot of sway with politicians, perhaps another reason cryptocurrency lobbyists are scrambling to limit statewide regulation.
As it is, Albany’s regulatory wind may be shifting away from a pro-industry stance toward more protection of the public.
Early this week, state health officials proposed limits on those chemicals found in public drinking water labeled as PFAS. PFAS are used in the manufacture of many products, including food packaging, cosmetics, and non-stick cookware.
The officials also recommended that where PFAS compounds exceed allowable levels, the public agency in charge should be required to remediate the contamination.
Remediation required? That’s huge.
Environmentalists were surprised by sudden state moves on both fronts, environmental journalist Peter Mantius wrote in his online, environment-oriented publication “Waterfront.”
Surprising? Yes.
And overdue.
Let’s hope Gov. Hochul surprises Finger Lakes activists too.