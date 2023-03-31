My traveling companion for the last few weeks in the West — Flat Stanley — won’t accompany me to the Finger Lakes this spring and summer. He will be back safely in Norwood, Mass., along with many other equally flat, Flat Stanleys, at Norwood Montessori school.
My Flat Stanley is a cardboard figurine artfully decorated by a young relative whose family roots are in the Finger Lakes. It’s part of a classroom project linked to his reading of the Flat Stanley Book Series by Jeff Brown.
Until my Flat Stanley arrived in an envelope from Cole, I didn’t know how well-known the books and projects are, like the one I participated in.
Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles probably already know these student creations are sent to friends and relatives across the globe with the request that Flat Stanley accompany the recipient on whatever adventures they might have, snapping a photo of Flat Stanley with them wherever it is. The more adventures and photos, the better.
In my case, Flat Stanley was photographed traveling with me to the Southern California Anza-Borrego desert, among blooming flowers and massive metal sculptures. He also was with me on Bombay Beach, the Sony Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge and sitting in a saddle at Pioneertown, a desert mountain set used for filming western films and television programs in years past, including the 1950s TV series, “The Cisco Kid.”
The project reminded me of a camping adventure last fall when I helped place “lucky rocks” around the shore of a Northern California beach with a very enthusiastic 3-year-old, his granddad, and my daughter. This had a similar good-feeling vibe to it, a feeling that seemed to be shared by my colleagues at my writer’s retreat who I enlisted to take photos of Flat Stanley and me.
They were enthusiastic directors in our photo shoots with my 8-inch-tall Flat Stanley, suggesting other angles for photos or nearby locations. Flat Stanley became a mascot of sorts during our week-long desert writers’ sojourn.
It wasn’t until I returned home from the desert that I realized just how famous Flat Stanley and these projects are.
I mean, really famous.
A quick online search uncovered photos of Flat Stanleys in the hands of hundreds of famous people, like former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patrick Stewart, Jon Stewart, and Clint Eastwood. A Flat Stanley Who’s Who list could fill a week’s worth of Finger Lakes Times editions. Maybe more.
Flat Stanley has traveled on Air Force One, orbited the Earth aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, even dodged danger aboard US Airways Flight 1549 when it was forced to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River in 2009. Flat Stanley’s traveling companion had him safely tucked in a briefcase when the plane splashed down.
Not bad for a classroom project that started in 1995 in Ontario, Canada, in a third-grade classroom. The teacher was looking to improve reading and writing as well as boosting his young students’ interest in other people and places. Today, thousands of children are involved every year in almost every nation on the planet.
In a world so afoul with violence, angry political discourse, self-righteous blather, and sometimes outright viciousness, traveling with Flat Stanley provided a healthy tonic for my soul. I can imagine the excitement in classrooms around the world as they collectively see where their Flat Stanleys have traveled, the adventures they took part in, and the people they met. People of all colors, religions, diverse cultures and geography.
And, he travels well. I’ll happily continue toting Flat Stanley on my next adventures, if asked. Maybe he’ll suggest somewhere I’ve never seen.