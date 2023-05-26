Schuyler County rolled up its welcome mat in early May, then unrolled it.
For now.
The chair of the Schuyler County Legislature declared a state of emergency May 11 aimed at stopping migrants, asylum seekers, or illegal immigrants from coming into the county.
It was not an original idea.
Other New York counties, including Yates, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany, have done the same thing. All voiced the common fear that their county’s public services would be overwhelmed by thousands of asylum seekers, moving as a swarm from New York City to upstate.
Schuyler County let its state-of-emergency order expire over the weekend, when it appeared no migrant stampede was likely after all.
Crisis averted? Not really.
The fact that Schuyler and other counties reacted with a knee-jerk, slam-the-door response is — to be charitable — very disappointing. The now-inactive Schuyler order is breathtaking in its scope. But two sections stand out.
“No municipality may make contracts with persons, businesses, or entities doing business within the County to transport illegal immigrants, migrants and/or asylum seekers to locations in the County, or to house such persons at locations in the County for any length of time without the express written permission of the County,” 2A declares.
Section 2B brings it home: “No hotel, short-term rental, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling in Schuyler County is permitted to contract or otherwise engage in business with any ‘foreign municipality’ (defined as ‘any municipality other than the County of Schuyler’) for the purpose of providing housing or accommodations for illegal immigrants, migrants and/or asylum seekers without a license granted by the county.”
In other words, anyone labeled a migrant, asylum seeker, or illegal immigrant is about as welcome as a case of Ebola. And anyone who helps them? They are a collaborator and face legal consequences.
Excuse me, but what happened to the concept of compassion for migrants, asylum seekers, and illegal immigrants? Or anyone in need?
And where is the historic memory of how the early immigrants to Schuyler County were treated? Does anyone wonder why the Italian Fest is so big in Watkins Glen every summer?
The fact that there is a surge of migrants coming into New York City is real. No one disputes that. Or that NYC is eyeballing upstate counties as a place for at least some of these folks. Public officials should be concerned. But New York Gov. Kathy Hochul already issued her own state of emergency that allows state and local officials the legal means to distribute $1 billion in funds in the recently enacted state budget to deal with this specific humanitarian crisis.
One billion dollars.
Schuyler County and other county’s officials should be making every effort to tap those monies instead of unrolling spools of legal concertina wire to keep people out and keep people from helping solve this humanitarian problem.
There are many good people in Schuyler County who demonstrate daily how much they are willing to help people in need. The now-expired county state of emergency declaration was a bureaucratic slap to their faces. If the chair of the county Legislature or other county officials get a nervous twitch again about an influx of immigrants, migrants, asylum seekers, or illegal immigrants, they should consult first with the people who know best how to give comfort and assistance before pulling the trigger on closing county borders.
As this screed was written, I noted that Monday was the anniversary of the debut of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the longest-running children’s program on television.
“The world is not always a kind place,” Fred Rogers said. “That’s something all children learn for themselves, whether we want them to or not, but it’s something they really need our help to understand.”
Mr. Rogers embodied compassion and kindness. I believe he would have been appalled at government edicts to keep people in need out of communities. Schuyler County government and all of us need to be more like Fred.