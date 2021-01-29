The U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of free speech — enshrined in the First Amendment — does not mean everyone has the right to a Twitter account.
That’s not free speech.
The same can be said for Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Parler, Telegraph, TikTok or the blizzard of social media constructs swirling on the Internet. These are all owned by private companies with the legal right to decide who uses their service — and who doesn’t.
Even so, some ardent fans of the recent ex-president of the United States are convinced his First Amendment rights were abrogated when Twitter and Facebook shut his accounts. Others are angrily rattling their sabers because the website/messaging system Parler has been shuttered by its website host. The saber rattlers believe the First Amendment rights of Parler users have been violated by the site being closed.
“Poppycock!” That’s what the framers of the U.S. Constitution would say.
The First Amendment, drafted by James Madison more than 200 years ago, is an eloquent statement about what the U.S. Congress is not allowed to do in its law-making capacity.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” it states.
That’s a mouthful of loaded phrases, all of which codify a string of critical rights we hold dear.
Speech as referred to in the First Amendment is just that — speech. It means people have the right to let loose vocally in private and public. It also means people are free to write down whatever words they choose, perhaps printing them on paper, perhaps somehow distributing their writing.
At the time the Constitution was written, that distribution often meant nailing something to a post in the town square for people to read.
Social media venues —- as well as newspapers, magazines, other print publications, broadcast and cable television networks — control what they publish (or broadcast) and get to decide who gets to use their particular platform.
Period.
If you disagree, try barging into any Finger Lakes radio or television station to demand your free speech rights to broadcast your thoughts on the station’s channel. See how quickly security shows you the door.
I am sure the Finger Lakes Times would be exceedingly polite if a similar demand was made at its front counter to print something in its pages. But the staff would also be firm in explaining that they have responsibility and control over the content of the daily news content of the newspaper.
On a related note, some of the same folks angry at Twitter and Facebook’s actions are also torqued at the increased security measures recently imposed in Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the nation.
They claim restrictions on the public’s access to public spaces is a violation of the First Amendment’s clause about “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
In less turbulent times, they would have a debatable point. But the security measures they are carping about are in response to the brazen attack on the U.S. Congress Jan. 6 that shocked the entire world.
It’s a miracle the mob that breached the Capitol that day didn’t get their hands on any members of Congress. Agencies investigating the attack say that among people who fought with police to force their way in were some who clearly intended harm to congressmen and senators.
That hardly fits with the First Amendment clause about “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
We depend on government to protect us — and to protect those in government who serve us. If security has to be ramped up to keep us safe from mobs of insurrectionists, so be it.
That’s not a violation of the Constitution.
It’s simply prudent.