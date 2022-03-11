This week I drove past my local go-to gasoline station four times as the gas price jumped 10-15 cents per gallon each time.
I drove a different route to the library today. I didn’t need to see how much the price rose overnight. I had hit my price increase quota for the week.
Of all the multiple price hikes for goods and services hitting folks in the Finger Lakes and the rest of the nation, the sudden increases in gasoline prices may be the hardest to handle. This increased cost of petrol is (pardon the pun) fueling shipping-cost increases for everything.
Including food.
Not only does it cost more to drive to and from the grocery store, the tally at the checkout is higher. Markedly.
Supply-chain snarls, difficulties hiring workers, raw-material shortages, as well as companies leveraging supply and demand to profiteer, are contributing to roiling economic waters.
And then there’s Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, upending global economic stability.
If you are looking for a villain in the gasoline price increases, Russian President Vladimir Putin fits the role.
You can also clearly finger him for the continued slaughter of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel. He launched the war and seems hellbent on continuing despite economic, travel and other sanctions levied by nations horrified by the carnage, destruction and unprovoked aggression.
You don’t have to be a history expert to know what happens when dictators like Putin get a taste of conquering. If Ukraine falls, expect the Russian president to move on to some other militarily weaker nation.
It helps me put into context my griping about rapid gasoline price increases.
I don’t want to pay $5 per gallon — or maybe a lot more — for gasoline. Who does? But if that’s my dues to help in some small way to stop this frightening Russian attack, I’m in.
And, gasoline prices and the ancillary cost of living are predicted to get worse before getting better.
President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal Tuesday, another sanction aimed at hurting the Russian economy to pressure Putin to stop. The U.S. gets only a small fraction of energy resources from Russia, but analysts are saying it will have an impact on Russia.
And us.
Politics are already at play over fuel prices, of course. Some members of the GOP are urging Biden to let oil companies drill on public lands where drilling is now prohibited.
But that won’t help.
Collectively, oil companies already have approximately 9,000 approved permits for oil drilling, permits which they have not acted upon, but could at any time. The president warned oil companies not to use his decision to ban Russian imports as an excuse to arbitrarily raise fuel prices.
“It’s no time for profiteering or price gouging,” Biden said.
That’s certainly true, Mr. President.
But perhaps we could take that a notch further and have the oil companies actually help consumers directly.
With oil companies reporting record, billion-dollar profits, they could voluntarily freeze prices instead of simply raising gasoline prices at the pump. There’s no law that says if their raw material cost goes up they have to pass it along to consumers.
It’s a time of crisis all around. Time for the oil companies to do their part.
In California, where gasoline prices are the highest in the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing suspending some gasoline taxes and giving a tax rebate.
Interesting.
Everyone has to pay a price. Including the oil companies. It shouldn’t just be all of us.