Since Covid-19 first reared its spiky head, the focus of medical professionals and governments has been on keeping hospitals and medical facilities available for patient care.
From day one, the haunting fear has been too many coronavirus cases would simply overwhelm the healthcare system, and people with other impending medical needs would be turned away. No space, no bed, no help. That has occurred in other nations and even some U.S. states.
So, the “mask-or-vaccine” mandate from Gov. Kathy Hochul should not be a surprise to anyone. It’s a sensible continuation of efforts to try to have medical care and a hospital bed for anyone in need.
But critics are crying foul, bitterly opposing Hochul’s actions, even as virus infections soar in the Finger Lakes and Western New York. The numbers are significant enough that medical staff are being imported from downstate to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to handle the crush of cases.
Covid-19 hospitalization rates have jumped 23% across the United States in the last two weeks. Forty-three states and the District of Columbia are reporting hospitalization rates on the rise. Staff and bed shortages are becoming commonplace.
Covid-19 has come calling for the holidays in both delta and omicron variants.
I suspect the loudest howls of protest about Hochul’s mask-or-vaccine mandate are coming from people who have eschewed getting vaccinated at all. They also likely don’t believe masks are of any medical value to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Those folks are entitled to their opinions. But here’s the problem: Many people being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 infections these days have not been vaccinated. The hospital bed these unvaccinated people take is no longer available to someone else in need of hospital care.
Appendicitis? Hernias? Gastric surgeries?
I won’t say unvaccinated people arriving on the doorsteps of hospital with Covid-19 don’t deserve treatment. If they are ill, doctors and medical staff must help.
But if I — or a member of my family or a friend — couldn’t get needed treatment at a hospital because it was filled up with unvaccinated coronavirus patients suffering from Covid-19, I would be beyond steamed.
This is already happening in places. It could be hospitals will soon add Covid-19 vaccination status as part of emergency room triage. Some might have already.
Ditto for general hospital admissions.
Some years ago, a young newspaper co-worker and his wife were close to the delivery date of their first child. The couple lived 10 miles from the local hospital on a pothole-filled, rural country road. They wanted to have their child at home, without help. I encouraged them to consider the hospital, which had a first-class obstetrical unit.
Like those who choose to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, the couple was entitled to its opinions about the wisdom of delivering their baby without medical care close by.
But it seemed foolhardy. If things went south, there was only one ambulance to cover the 20-mile bumpy roundtrip to the hospital.
The week before the baby’s due date the couple moved into town, staying at a house near the hospital. When a medical complication occurred, the couple quickly got to the hospital emergency room, where the staff took care of things. A healthy baby was delivered minus most of the medical trappings the couple had wanted to avoid.
Their choice didn’t affect my family or my community, but it could have.
Today, scores of unvaccinated citizens could too if they flood hospitals.
The best medical minds advise getting vaccinated as well as getting a vaccine booster shot to protect against Covid-19.
The vaccines are the best insurance anyone has to ensure a Merry Christmas. That and masking up.
Think about it.
Please.