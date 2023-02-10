Reading most news stories in recent weeks has been like peering into the mirror in Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking-Glass,” the sequel to Carroll’s popular “Alice in Wonderland.”
Everything about our world is feeling like Carroll’s fictional and often comedic portal: topsy-turvy, reversed and totally illogical. And, our real-world news has often been depressing and, at times, horrifying.
Horrifying that there have been so many mass shootings across the nation that incidents barely make national news.
Horrifying that in Memphis, five police officers are facing murder charges after they mercilessly beat a man to death after a traffic stop.
Depressing that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reaching his meaty paws into schools to rid the Sunshine State of most references to Black history and anything remotely resembling 21st-century thinking about sex and relationships. Plus, he wants to radically rejigger Florida colleges and universities to reflect his ultra-conservative views.
And, if I say U.S. Congressman George Santos, is any explanation or label required?
So far, he hasn’t claimed authorship of either “Through the Looking-Glass” or “Alice in Wonderland.” But that’s about all this unhinged fabricator has left to lie about.
Juxtaposed against these relentlessly depressing news items is that the Hector Fair in Schuyler County will be back this summer! It’s a hugely mood-leavening thought and one that can uplift everyone’s spirits.
The plans are in the works for a single-day event July 29, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., a scaled-down version of Hector Fairs past. But still, it’s a fair! Plans include a beer and wine tent, a clam and food tent, bingo, dunk tank, cornhole and other yard games. Organizers also are thinking about food-eating competitions, axe throwing, games for kids and a book tent.
We could call it Hector Fair Lite. But to me, it looks like it might be the first building block for larger future fairs.
The fact that volunteers have come forward for a second time to take a shot at rescuing the fair is a hugely welcome community morale booster.
The 60-year-old Hector Fair was on the ropes in 2019 when the Valois-Logan-Hector Volunteer Fire Department nearly canceled the annual event. For several years before that, instead of being a lucrative fundraiser for the fire department, it was barely covering the costs.
“If the fair were a business, we’d be out of business,” Fire Chief Mike Hicks said at the time.
But the Hector community rallied, assembling a cadre of volunteers that broke into committees with special tasks aimed at making the fair fiscally sound — and fun. They were knee-deep in the process of creating a program to boost attendance with more entertainment and more activities for children when the pandemic overran the nation in 2020, making the Hector Fair another cancellation casualty among many events across the Finger Lakes.
Still, even when the committees were forced to cancel their nascent plans for a bigger, better and more profitable fair, their cancellation announcement had more of a tone of victory than defeat.
“Get ready for the best Hector Fair you’ve even seen in 2021,” they said at the time.
Most of us shared that optimism then, thinking Covid-19 would be licked in no time, particularly with the promise of quick development of vaccines. We were so wrong.
But, in 2023, even though the Covid curse still is a threat, we’re better prepared for it. Life is gradually easing into enough of a new normal to allow for a rousing community celebration. We should all enjoy it.
See you at the Hector Fair, I hope, even if some of us are wearing masks.