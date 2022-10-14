In the last year I’ve read a half-dozen articles about the joys of going off the grid: no cell phone, no Internet, no email, no GPS, no nada electronico. The articles extol the joys — and even bliss — of purposefully disconnecting from the ever-present hum of modern electronic interconnectedness we take for granted and rely on so heavily across the fabric of everyday life.
Just how heavily we casually lean on these electronic crutches became clear when my wife and I lost use of them briefly while on a 650-mile road trip.
Staying at a rural California campground, near a national park, while we attended a regional camper rally, we knew ahead of time that the facility’s Internet access was about as reliable as two tin cans with a string stretched between them. We were in the wild, sharing nearby forests with elk, deer, raccoons and coyotes.
That was the point.
It was a forced intervention, so we couldn’t constantly check email, social media, read the news or scan some clever TikTok video. What we didn’t factor is that our GPS mapping app wouldn’t work, either.
When we headed out to visit friends in a town 50 miles away, we didn’t have cell phone service. No service meant no GPS directions to get us across a maze of twisting country roads.
Why not just look at a map? Excellent idea! If we had one.
We also couldn’t contact our friends to tell them we would arrive late — once we figured out how to get there.
It was unsettling not to have that electronic connectivity when we needed it. It reminded me of how uneasy I sometimes feel when I forget to carry my cell phone.
Our off-grid brush ended when we picked up a cell-tower signal at the crest of a tall hill for a millisecond, just long enough to lock in GPS directions to our friends’ house. We actually cheered, reminding me of ocean sailing days when we would spot a long-sought harbor landmark after being at sea.
But getting that signal also unleashed an electronic tsunami of text messages, emails and voicemails that had been collecting silently for days, all of which we couldn’t respond to. Equally anguishing.
Among the many missives was an urgent request to write a story on deadline for a West Coast newspaper.
There were so many communiqués it felt like walking through a spider web. I took the writing assignment, forgetting momentarily the lack of Internet connectedness at the campground. The piece was filed by deadline — but not before performing complicated electronic-Internet gymnastics.
Back in civilization a few days later, we swapped tales with family and friends about the times when our uber-reliable electronic world let us down. What struck me was how high our expectations are.
People generally expect when they call someone on a cell phone the other person will answer right away or respond quickly. If an entire day goes by without a return call or other communication, it can escalate to near crisis. Ditto for text messages and other social media venues.
Imagine what it was like for the many thousands of people caught up in the recent U.S. and Mexico hurricanes. For many of them, the sudden and near total loss of cell phone service and other forms of communications was life-threatening and terrifying, not just vacationers’ mild inconvenience. And for those people waiting to hear about the safety of friends and loved ones in the storms’ danger zones, the uncertainty must have been nearly unbearable.
I look forward to future trips to wilderness spots where being off the grid is a side benefit. But I’m going be seriously stocking up on some detailed area maps to keep in each of our vehicles.