The news that upstate NY GOP Congressman Tom Reed is flirting with the idea of running for governor in 2022 isn’t that much of a surprise.
At least not to anyone in the sprawling 23rd Congressional District who pays attention to Reed’s newsletters to constituents, reads his press releases or watches his press conferences.
For the last two years Reed has consistently hammered away at incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo’s positions on all sorts of issues, almost as if he were, well, thinking of running for governor of the Empire State.
The Buffalo News reported in late December that Reed’s public hammering at Cuomo occurred 38 times in the last two years either in a press release or newsletter.
Prior to that? Three mentions in previous years, the News says.
If Reed isn’t planning to run for governor, he seems to be afflicted with a virulent case of anti-Cuomo.
Whether Reed decides to jump into the NY gubernatorial race or not will be teased out during the run-up to the upcoming 2020 general election. Expect most media accounts about the congressional election to contain a line or two about Reed and where he stands in the governor’s race.
This November Reed is likely to face Democrat Tracy Mitrano in a rematch of their 2018 contest. Mitrano lost to Reed by nearly 10 percent in that contest. This time around, the Ithaca-based cybersecurity expert is much better known throughout the sprawling district and poses more of an electoral threat than she did in ‘18.
She will face one challenger in the June Democratic primary, dentist Scott Noren of Tompkins County.
No matter how the congressional race turns out, NY voters should keep a close watch on the former Corning mayor’s statewide aspirations.
A Reed governorship would almost certainly bring with it lifting the Cuomo-imposed state ban on hydrofracking, a technology that Reed often praises effusively. Out on the political stump, he frequently tells voters hydrofracking would be an economic boon to the state, particularly in the Southern Tier. It’s a popular theme with farmers who want to lease their land for natural gas development.
The NY ban on fracking is one of the things Reed and Cuomo have clashed most stridently over in the last few years.
Bringing fracking to New York as a way to boost the economy would be a key talking point in a Reed campaign for governor.
With that election two years away, however, opponents of fracking, both in the Finger Lakes and around the state, should redouble their efforts to get a full-blown statutory statewide ban on hydrofracking. Today there are solid Democratic majorities in both state houses and an anti-fracking governor.
It’s not going to get any easier politically to pass an iron-clad law to keep this noxious technology from turning agriculturally productive and tourist friendly New York lands into something like the polluted industrial landscape just over the border in Pennsylvania.
Hydrofracking proponents see Pennsylvania differently, of course.
In an oped published in the Wall Street Journal last July, an investment manager waxed poetic as he claimed hydrofracking has benefited the Keystone State with barely any environmental problems.
“Pennsylvania has developed best practices regarding property rights, community relations and protecting the environment — including the state’s myriad lakes, rivers and streams,” Paul Tice wrote.
Who says fiction writing is dead?
But a NY Gov. Tom Reed would likely agree with Tice’s long paean about the benefits of fracking.
New Yorkers have time to set them straight.