A growing string of missed state deadlines, massive volumes of hot water dumped into Seneca Lake daily, a fast-collapsing cryptocurrency business model, and the extraordinarily hasty exit of its chief executive officer all indicate Greenidge Generation should cure itself of its Bitcoin gambling habit and get back into the electricity business.
That’s what the Dresden plant was built for — an electric-generating facility. It kept the lights lit around the Finger Lakes. It’s also what the public was promised six years ago by New York state when the facility was given the green light to fire the plant up again. This time, it would use natural gas instead of highly polluting coal as its energy source.
The cryptocurrency project is a toxic failure for the Finger Lakes. Greenidge needs to get back to basics.
The company should crank up the turbines and supply energy to its neighbors, instead of making Bitcoins to enrich investors and the Connecticut-based corporation that owns it. Demand for electricity is increasing. Revving up its electrical-generating capabilities could be good of the region.
As a private enterprise, there would be profit involved, of course, but hopefully a reasonable one. The Bitcoin business, even as Greenidge stock tanks, is solely about making money, not improving life in the Finger Lakes or providing a needed service.
The current Greenidge fiscal pickle is classic. It went from a business it knew reasonably well — providing electricity — to a risky venture even supposed cryptocurrency experts find hard to explain and even harder to predict.
By radically changing its business model, Greenidge violated one of the basic rules many successful companies follow, outlined in the classic business management book “Search for Excellence.” The 1982 book, by Tom Peters and Robert H. Waterman Jr., is still a widely read classic, often referenced in business publications and business schools and cited among corporate execs.
In the mid-1980s, I was handed a copy of the book by the editor of the San Francisco Examiner newspaper. He suggested I use its principles and theories in consulting work with California newspapers seeking to better serve readers and boost bottom lines.
He was, as the Brits say, spot on.
The authors closely examined the workings of many successful companies. They eventually compiled a list of eight characteristics common to all the firms.
Greenidge needs to pay attention to No. 6: “Stick to the knitting.”
The authors found that when companies reached beyond their knowledge base into unfamiliar ventures, they took a big gamble. And, if that big gamble did not pay off, the original core business suffered greatly.
They didn’t suggest companies should not try to expand and/or try new things, but it was important to do so carefully. The authors recommended avoiding high-risk, get-rich-quick schemes.
The ups and downs of Greenidge’s high-flying cryptocurrency business would make a good case study in any updated “Search for Excellence” volume.
Still, a return to being primarily an electricity provider would face steep hurdles.
Given its spotty environmental record, it’s likely opponents would prefer the facility simply be shuttered after it removed the many thousands of clacking computers disturbing the quiet ambiance formerly enjoyed by the village of Dresden’s 300 residents.
A shift back to its original business would also not alleviate continued concerns about dangers to wildlife posed by millions of gallons of hot water dumped daily into the lake. Or how that hot water contributes to HABS.
But those problems exist whether Greenidge continues as primarily a cryptocurrency mining profit center or returns to its power plant roots. As a power plant, at least there could be tangible benefit to the region.
And the hot-water dumping issue? The solution to mitigate that problem has been already lined out in detail. It just remains for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to screw up its courage and demand Greenidge fix the problem.