Generosity and greed were front and center last week.
In the generosity column, the billionaire owner of outdoor apparel maker Patagonia gave away his company. Just gave it away. A $3 billion company with $100 million in annual profits.
He transferred the company’s voting stock to a group of trusts and non-profit organizations designed to combat climate change and protect undeveloped land all around the planet.
In the greed column, I watched a docudrama TV series called “Dopesick,” based on a book about the Purdue Pharma company. It factually dramatizes the horrible addictive effects of Purdue’s opioid drug Oxycontin and the culpability of Purdue’s owners, the Sackler family.
The contrasts could hardly be more stark.
Yvon Chouinard and his family could have sold Patagonia or taken it public for a huge profit. But they didn’t. And they eschewed all chances of getting a big tax break in the way they set up their nonprofits and organizations to ensure the company will remain independent.
A gesture of complete generosity.
The dramatic program about the Sackler family and how they promoted Oxycontin — even after its powerful addictive qualities were known — was difficult to watch. It detailed how the family sought profit at all cost with virtually no regard for the horrific impacts of their pharmaceutical product. “Dopesick” showcased a familial-corporate cascade of deceptions, lies, manipulations and intimidation in the marketing, sales and distribution of Oxy.
An example of pure greed.
Comparing the motives of the Chouinard family in their generous move to help the environment with the Sackler family’s astounding avarice reminded me of former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s comment during a stump speech in Iowa: “Corporations are people,” Romney famously said.
There were plenty of the snide snickers and laughter at the time. Then the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is some truth to the statement.
What Mitt meant was that the people behind the corporate logo are, well, people. In that regard, he was certainly correct.
In the case of the Chouinards and the Sacklers, it’s clear that as in so much else in life, it all comes down to the values of the people who are at the top — from the biggest of corporations to the smallest mom-and-pop store. The Chouinards believe in saving the planet, preserving the environment, and in using their wealth to help others. The Sacklers — as portrayed in the program — fervently believe in amassing personal wealth, and casually perverting the role of any government agency or individual that dared interfere with their accumulation of money.
Purdue Pharma operated a revolving door for former government regulators by offering high-salaried jobs with Purdue after ruling favorably in the drug company’s favor.
And that’s how it’s done.
It’s no secret corporations are businesses, pursuing profits to enrich their owners and shareholders. It’s been that way in the U.S. since the 1790s, when corporations were first established here. Some act responsibly and ethically while others are demonstrably soul-less institutions, hell-bent on pleasing shareholders with little regard for employees or public good.
If government regulators are allowed to do their jobs properly, they can encourage people in corporate control to be responsible and ethical. And they should.
In the Finger Lakes, we have a mix of corporations impacting our economy, water and air quality, housing and transportation. Which have the best interests of the region at heart? Which just want to make money and perhaps send it out of state?
Who are the Chouinards? Who are the Sacklers? And who do we want for our neighbors?
A good question for all Finger Lakes residents to ponder.