A modern-day version of the fictional drama “An Enemy of the People” has been playing out in real life for weeks.
In the 1882 stage play by Norwegian writer Henrik Ibsen, a medical doctor warns of life-threatening water pollution in a local spa. But the community, intent on cashing in on tourists, ignores his cries of alarm. The doctor is publicly excoriated and branded an enemy of the people.
Sound vaguely familiar?
Today, health directors of counties, cities and states from California to the East Coast are facing eerily similar criticism for issuing stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, rules about wearing masks in public and drawing social-distancing guidelines.
Criticism is really an understatement.
There have been protest marches, vile personal attacks on social media, even death threats, prompting the need for police protection for some health officials.
“Things have gotten ugly,” one Northern California health officer said in the journal CalMatters.
Ugly is an understatement too.
In Southern California, a tsunami of nasty personal attacks and threats prompted the recent resignation of Orange County Health Officer Nichole Quick. She was the third high-level county health official to resign since the pandemic arrived.
At a county supervisors’ meeting, an attorney angrily attacked Quick for requiring the wearing of masks and announced the health director’s home address and the name of Quick’s boyfriend. The attorney then threatened to bring a phalanx of protesters to Quick’s home to pressure her to reverse her decision.
In Ohio in June, the state health director had been dealing with protesters in front of her home as well as legal challenges to her authority to impose health regulations.
She resigned, too.
That these women — and others across the country — have chosen to head for the exits is completely understandable.
It’s also a disgrace they felt they had to.
Until the coronavirus pandemic plopped in U.S. public health officers’ laps, most health officials historically worked quietly in the background, protecting communities from diseases. It’s unlikely Finger Lakes residents could name the top health administrator in their community.
In New York state most of the actions taken to suppress COVID-19 this spring came out of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. In the process, Cuomo drew the criticism — not county, town or village officials who were likely more vulnerable to pressure.
Losing experienced, professional health directors during a pandemic is tragic and dangerous.
We should all hope the replacements for those hounded out of office are just as competent and have the strength to stand up to any lurking bullies because this week’s coronavirus news has been grim.
One prominent epidemiologist now thinks the conventional wisdom that COVID-19 cases will come in waves of infection is simply wrong.
“I think this is more like a forest fire,” Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota said. “I think that wherever there’s wood to burn, this fire is going to burn it.”
The forest fire analogy fits with reports this week of a surge of new cases, popping up in 23 states. (New York’s coronavirus numbers are trending downward, however.)
In states where more infections are being found, medical authorities are saying the increase is a result of too many people ignoring social distancing guidelines and not wearing masks as they gathered at newly reopened businesses, churches and other public venues,
As case numbers climb, some locales are even quietly talking about the need to re-issue stay-at-home orders.
If so, health directors will make the decision in the interest of keeping people healthy and alive. And they should be commended for doing their jobs, not branded an “enemy.”