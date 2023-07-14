In the Finger Lakes, clean water is a given, something we expect and something many people fight hard to keep as pure as possible.
It’s no accident that Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has the word “pure” firmly placed at the center of its title, or that its many volunteers are frontline soldiers working to keep the lake as clean as possible.
When I arrived in Watkins Glen last week, hundreds of people were enjoying a dip in a very clean-looking Seneca Lake at the Clute Park waterfront. The lake in front of the park was covered with boats, many pulling water skiers, others just using the vessels as swim platforms.
No surprise there. It was 100 degrees at 2 p.m. And the humidity? Don’t ask.
Hello, global warming. Hello, hotter summers everywhere, thanks to climate change. Hello, also — and a big shout-out — to Seneca Lake for providing a refuge from the triple-digit temperatures.
The aquatic scene in the clean water at Clute Park was a sharp contrast to my visit to Lake Chautauqua the week before. There, pure-water activists and organizations have been battling lake-bottom weeds for many decades. That weed war in the past has included poisoning the lake for weeks at a time to kill the pervasive flora. Today, the strategy is for huge machines to harvest weeds, clearing areas of the relatively shallow lake.
Even so, the weeds release a yellowish-green detritus that floats on the first few inches of the surface, often making huge swathes of the 17-mile-long lake look more like a farm pond than a lake carved by a glacier. The slime can be thick, definitely not inviting — even remotely — for swimming on the hottest of days.
While visiting the lake, I took a three-hour boat ride with family members from Lakewood to the Chautauqua Institution. We skimmed for miles with green slime boiling in the boat’s wake. At one point we asked our captain if we could take a swim. It took him a few minutes to find a patch of water clean enough for us to dive in.
Then Monday, I read a New York Times essay stressing the need for a global cleanup of the globe’s rivers and waterways. The writer urged the cleanup to make waterways everywhere refuges for people to escape heat, particularly in urban areas where rivers still suffer from pollution and are un-swimmable. In some U.S. cities, swimming in the rivers running though them is illegal.
We are blessed that so many of the Finger Lakes, and the rivers and streams of the region, already provide that refuge from summer’s heat — or are on the path to do so as clean-up efforts intensify. It’s a natural escape from increasingly hot summers. And, they are getting hotter year by year by year.
My visit to Lake Chautauqua also provided a startling wintertime example of climate change.
The lake in the 1960s froze so solid each winter it was possible to drive cars and trucks across it. Ice fishing shacks were common. As teens, my friends and I ice-skated miles from shore, never concerned about thin ice.
In the last few decades, that massive annual ice pack, gradually, has withered. Last winter, the lake never froze adequately to allow for safe ice fishing at all. The thick ice simply never materialized.
It’s clear to me that climate change is no longer something we will have to face in the future. It’s here today. Making progress at slowing it remains an epic, global struggle. But we can keep in mind a close-to-home goal: Keeping all of our Finger Lakes waters and waterways pure.