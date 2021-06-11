Opponents of the major expansion of bitcoin mining at the Greenidge Generation power plant in Dresden have a heavy political lift ahead.
The opponents can easily cite a litany of project downsides in their arguments against the out-of-state corporation’s plans.
Unsurprisingly, Greenidge is brusquely dismissing the naysayers and concerns in an eerily similar way to how Crestwood Midstream responded to its critics in the Texas-based corporation’s failed attempt to establish a major liquid propane gas storage facility north of Watkins Glen.
But as much as this scenario of local residents opposing a potentially environmentally damaging project looks like a sequel to that 10-year struggle, this is not “Crestwood II: Battle of the Bitcoin.”
For one thing, Greenidge is exponentially more media savvy than Crestwood was. Plus, the problems associated with bitcoin mining don’t resonate with the public the same way as did LPG storage in unlined salt caverns. A big increase in whirring computers in Dresden will have plenty of serious downsides, opponents point out. But the addition of 20,000 computers isn’t likely to result in an explosion or create a raging, community-threatening inferno.
For Greenidge expansion opponents, things today are very different too.
The Crestwood decade created an impressive cadre of regional environmentalists, well-versed in media who know how local government works. They are also knowledgeable about environmental regulations and understand that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is more likely to side with industry than environmental activists trying to get regulations enforced.
But perhaps the biggest difference between Crestwood’s attempt to establish LPG storage and this bitcoin expansion is that opponents already have state-level support. They also know what state government levers to pull and are not shy about doing so.
Last weekend, opponents of the Greenidge bitcoin expansion took their complaints to the DEC regional office in Avon. They protested in loud — but polite — environmental-activist terms demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo deny an air quality permit for the project. The event was a reunion for many who successfully stopped Crestwood Midstream.
State Assembly member Anna Kelles was a keynote speaker. Her pending bill, A7389, would force a pause on new bitcoin mining facilities statewide to allow time to assess environmental impacts on communities. As of this writing, its fate in the just-ended legislative session is unknown.
Some issues are big picture, like this project’s potential precedent-setting nature. If it moves ahead, it’s expected to encourage other bitcoin corporate gamblers to attempt to reopen some of New York’s dozens of mothballed power plants.
Old power plants being rejigged for bitcoin operations is worrisome. But for many Finger Lakes residents, the Greenidge proposal all boils down to water.
Seneca Lake water.
Existing state permits allow Greenidge to withdraw more than a million gallons of lake water per day. Free. After that water cools computers and plant equipment, it goes back out, heated.
Exactly how-much heated is a big issue.
Greenidge says not much, really.
But opponents point to the state DEC permit that says it’s allowable to let those millions of gallons of water be more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit when they are pumped back into the Keuka Outlet leading to Seneca Lake. How much hotter will the heated water be when those additional 20,000 computers are added to the nearly 8,000 already being cooled?
The Crestwood opposition began organizing in a Hector winery tasting room over a decade ago with fewer than a dozen people, facing what seemed like an impossibly heavy lift to stop a well-funded energy corporation from getting approval for a dangerous LPG storage project.
Today, environmental activists face a heavy lift with Greenidge too. But, they have a decade of well-developed political and social muscles. And, unlike the heated water being recycled into Seneca Lake, their passion will not be cooled easily.