It’s hard to envision a summer at Seneca Lake without the three-day Hector Fireman’s Fair in July. And after a brief scare last month, when it looked like the fair’s 60-plus year run might be over, the fair will go on after all July 23-25.
The annual fundraiser for the Valois-Hector-Logan Volunteer Fire Department for many people has historically been the major Hector summer community event.
Some people attend just to catch up with folks they may only see once a year — at the fair.
For decades it has drawn people from around Seneca Lake to experience a cornucopia of foods including a famous chicken barbecue and visits to the beer and clam tents. Families brought children for rides and games. There is always live music, dancing and books for sale at the library tent.
And a Friday night parade.
Lawn parties and winery events spring up for a wildly popular, eclectic community parade. Route 414 is closed for a mile-long stretch from the Dandy Mart to the Fairgrounds, halting traffic while upwards of a thousand people cheer as area firetrucks, musicians, baton twirlers, roller skaters, people on horseback, local organization floats created and politicians drive, walk or roll by.
Saturday night fireworks provide a great finale.
But in December the fire department was pessimistic.
Attendance had waned because of too many competing events. It continued to rely heavily on many of the same fair volunteers who have worked for decades. And the cost of putting on the event — compared to dwindling profits — made it seem like too much effort for too little payback to help fund the department.
“If the fair were a business, we’d be out of business,” Fire Chief Mike Hicks said.
The fire department nearly abandoned the fair but opted to first ask the community.
Wise move.
Like many Finger Lakes communities, Hector has a tight-knit sense of neighborliness.
That was clearly demonstrated in August of 2018 when a colossal rainstorm wreaked havoc from Lodi to Watkins Glen, damaging homes and lakeside cottages, even redirecting entire stream beds.
All over Hector people went to help, many dressed in hip waders carrying tools to dig out neighbors’ homes.
That same esprit de corps was clearly evident at an early January Hector Fireman’s Fair community forum.
People immediately volunteered to help to revive the fair for 2020, creating a series of committees charged with putting together a program to boost fair attendance, to create more activities for children, to increase entertainment offerings and to search for innovative fair ideas.
Underlying that is the overarching goal of raising awareness about how critical the fair’s annual revenues are to the fire company’s ability to serve the area. The department is still working to recoup $225,000 it spent for a new ambulance among its other costs.
The tradition of the Hector Fair is important to keep alive for the in-transition Town of Hector.
Besides adjusting to a boom in restaurants, wineries and breweries in the last decade, residents are struggling to adopt an equitable property zoning system. The in-process zoning plans are a reaction to unbridled commercial and residential growth and a mushrooming boom in the number of short-term vacation rentals.
In the process, affordable housing in Hector is becoming scarce.
And in 2019, the iconic — and admittedly somewhat dilapidated — gas station and mini-mart formerly known for many decades as Wickham’s was torn down by its current owner the Dandy Mart Corporation.
The formerly quaint Route 414 two-island service station is being replaced by a modern, corporate-style travel plaza with a much larger footprint expected to provide fuel and service for big-rig trucks and other vehicles.
It’s also expected to fuel an increase in big truck traffic on the already busy state highway.
Except not on Friday, July 24 when the Hector Fireman’s Fair will shut down the highway for its parade.
See you at the parade — and maybe the fair.