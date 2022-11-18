The political signs opposing land-use property zoning in the Schuyler County town of Hector were nearly as prolific as summer dandelions in last week’s election to choose a town supervisor and board member.
The signs-everywhere strategy apparently aided two staunchly anti-zoning candidates to narrow wins for one-year terms on the Town Board. But it wasn’t just the proliferation of signs that swayed voters. There was an avalanche of overheated rhetoric in social media from Town Supervisor candidate John White with over-the-top phrases like, “It’s time to take back and free Hector!”
He might as well have said, “Make Hector Great Again.”
It was an epically contentious election waged by the now-newly elected Town Board members. Much of the contentiousness grew out of demonstrably erroneous interpretations about the impact proposed zoning plans might have, as well as overstating costs of various projects undertaken by the incumbent Town Board in recent years.
The estimated cost for town taxpayers to fund a variety of matching grants also was raised as an issue.
But perhaps the most troublesome bit of politicking was a quiet campaign of criticism about Town Clerk Jane Ike. Ike is a 35-year veteran of that job who, over decades, has a built a generally sterling community reputation for fairness and accuracy, and in her ability to deal with people of all political stripes. Dragging her through the political mud was reminiscent of efforts to smear numerous secretaries of state by persons denying that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Fed up with the patently false rumors about her and misinformation about proposed town zoning efforts, Ike took to social media days before the election.
“I can no longer ignore comments and rumors I’m hearing regarding the cost of the zoning draft, accusations that I’ve said things I didn’t, lies, etc.,” she wrote. “I personally looked up the costs spent on the zoning draft all the way back to 2016 — the just-under $20,000 number is 100% correct. I’ve posted the zoning opposition petition in its entirety on the Town website and a link on Facebook to it so everyone can see the truth.”
She also encouraged voters to think carefully when voting.
“It makes me sad that this year’s election campaigning is one of the worst I have seen in a long time,” she said.
That proposed land-use zoning would become an important issue in the election was no surprise. Last February in this column, I detailed how the lack of professional news coverage of Hector and its governments was fanning the anti-zoning flames. Instead of getting timely information and analysis, community members were relying on highly opinionated verbal reports from individuals.
And not many facts.
It was similar to the way information about Crestwood Midstream’s liquid propane gas storage proposal was disseminated a decade ago — most of it inaccurate.
Debate concerning the town of Hector land-use zoning will continue, despite the recent election returns and who holds office. The zoning proposals, drafted over nearly six years, are aimed at protecting local property owners from having a winery, pub or string of short-term vacation rentals built next door, and could also overwhelm resources and services, like ground water, garbage pickup, or septic.
The issue will remain political too. The anti-zoning advocates elected last week will have to face the voters again next year if they want to continue in their seats to serve full four-year terms.
If they choose to run again, Ike — always the professional — will be there to hand them the paperwork they need to do so.