A growing kerfuffle over a five-year-plus effort to draft a zoning law in Schuyler County’s Town of Hector is a textbook example of what happens when a community becomes a “news desert.”
News desert is the label commonly used to describe communities where there is little or no professional news coverage. It’s often the result of a local newspaper closing or a metropolitan newspaper pulling back coverage of small towns.
In Hector, a contingent of residents is complaining loudly they had no idea the town was even considering zoning. Their complaints are all over social media, prompting a sometimes-heated online debate among people who support land-use zoning and those who claim they have been deliberately kept in the dark.
The complainants have, at best, a pretty thin case, even in a news desert. There have been years of publicly noticed open meetings and public hearings — the most recent Feb. 10. During the summer of 2018, there were four informational public meetings held in disparate areas of Hector. The Town Board is currently seeking public comment on a zoning plan final draft.
And another public hearing will be held soon, after the draft gets reworked based on recent public input.
It’s possible claiming ignorance is a strategic — aimed at scuttling the zoning effort.
Lost in the current debate is why many Hector residents want zoning. They want to end the town’s historic free-for-all, no-rules development. It’s to prevent having a winery, pub or entertainment venue built right next door to your home. Or massive numbers of short-term vacation rentals that can overwhelm resources and services. Like ground water, garbage pickup and septic.
Hector became a news desert in the last decade when the daily Elmira Star-Gazette ended regular news coverage of Schuyler County, part of an across-the-board Gannett corporation downsizing.
How times have changed in the newspaper industry.
My first reporting job required me to attend four meetings per week. Monday was city council. Tuesday was planning commission. Wednesday was recreation commission or redevelopment agency. Thursday was the hospital district board of directors.
For each I wrote a story prior to the meeting emphasizing important agenda items — like a change in land-use zoning rules.
After the meeting, I wrote about what was discussed, approved or disapproved, pertinent public comments and a preview of where matters might go.
If people wanted to be informed, they could read all about it in my newspaper — before and after.
If that kind of news reporting had been going on in Hector for the last five years, citizens could have kept up on the proposed zoning process and raised their concerns publicly for the community to read.
Some people would still holler “I didn’t know!”, of course.
It’s a great loss to civic discourse that gavel-to-gavel news coverage has all but disappeared in most of the U.S. The Finger Lakes Times is a notable exception in the way it handles local news coverage.
Overall, the volunteers who worked on the Hector zoning committee and the Hector Town Board have done an admirable job alerting the public using the limited tools they have.
But public hearings only inform people who attend and a trickle of others. Information mailed to homes has to be read. Ditto for public notices published in free advertising circulars.
Limited dissemination at best.
Without a community newspaper, it’s difficult to make the process more transparent and less open to skeptics claiming ignorance.
Drama about the zoning plan for the Town of Hector will continue across social media and at public hearings up until the meeting when the elected town board votes yea or nay on the final zoning plan.
A report on that final board debate and vote will be worth reading — if you can find such a report.
In the meantime, Hector citizens should give their local representatives the benefit of the doubt and become part of the conversation, rather than strictly obstructionist.