Gov. Kathy Hochul is an admitted chess player. In recent weeks, she has used those skills to politically move across a chessboard of cryptocurrency controversies as the June 28 Democratic gubernatorial primary approaches.
She faces two challengers but holds a huge lead in campaign funds.
Last week she was presented with an unexpected political conundrum. The state Legislature passed a bill requiring a two-year crypto-mining moratorium, a bill cheered wildly by opponents of crypto-mining in the state. The measure requires the state Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct a wide-ranging generic environmental study of cryptocurrency operations. It also requires public hearings across the state as part of the study.
The measure is sweeping in scope, requiring the DEC to investigate how many — and where — cryptocurrency operations that use the “proof-of-work” method exist in New York. The study also will tally crypto operations’ electric use, sources of power, greenhouse gas emissions, co-pollutants, water usage, impacts on public health, and water- and air-quality issues.
It’s a very tall order, particularly for an admittedly understaffed DEC. Watch for DEC officials to come running to the Legislature for additional monies for personnel and/or consulting dollars if the study is to be done properly within a 24-month time frame. If they don’t come looking for help, it will speak legions about how aggressively the agency will pursue the very detailed data the law requires.
Or won’t.
As this is written, the bill is headed to Hochul’s desk for her signature. Many observers think she will give it her nod, despite the loud moans of cryptocurrency advocates who say the moratorium will stifle the burgeoning industry in New York. They are particularly sore about the bill passing because they spent more than $1 million to lobby against it.
If she signs the measure into law, it might help mollify critics unhappy with the $40,000 campaign donation she accepted from a Massena bitcoin mining operation. Hochul recently praised that specific crypto-currency facility as a job creator and a net positive for the Massena community. Her acceptance of the money and praise unsurprisingly prompted further griping from opponents.
If she were to veto it, a planned demonstration June 27 in Geneva against Greenidge Generation’s cryptocurrency operation in Dresden could turn into an anti-Hochul rally. And, if the governor lets it become law without her signature, she misses an opportunity to burnish her environmental credentials. All her signature says is “this needs study.”
The state-mandated moratorium won’t affect Greenidge Generation’s current operations directly, or its in-process plans to expand the number of computers at their Seneca Lake site from more than 17,000 to 32,000.
But the facility’s expired Title V air permit is still in play and presents the governor with a political opportunity.
Hochul has twice delayed the state’s decision on whether to approve a permit renewal. The new decision deadline is June 30.
The most recent delay was, ostensibly, for DEC staff to continue to pore over more than 4,000 comments from the public on the issue. But while the DEC sifted for a second time, a Cornell University analysis estimated approximately 98% of the comments oppose the renewal — and Greenidge.
Last August, Greenidge officials admitted that the company already is exceeding its allowable emissions — dramatically — and that’s without even considering the increased volume of air pollutants the facility will pump out in the atmosphere with the expansion.
Out of compliance already, more air pollution guaranteed, and a vocal public opposing the renewal makes it unthinkable the state could approve a renewal of the Title V permit for Greenidge.
The best course would be for Hochul to deny the renewal until Greenidge — literally — clears the air.
It’s your move, Governor. And it really shouldn’t be that hard of a decision