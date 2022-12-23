A fellow columnist at a Michigan newspaper wrote an excellent piece recently about how he annually eschews politics from Thanksgiving until the New Year “to get re-grounded in what life is really about.”
I get it. Pondering politics can be soul-crushing.
But then, in quick succession, I viewed the HBO documentary “Pelosi in the House,” watched the final Jan. 6 Congressional Committee hearing, and read a fascinating story about a newly elected New York GOP congressman who, it seems, is a world-class fabulist.
Each made me think about the positive intersection of politics and public service, not the spiteful political nonsense than pushes my column-writing friend to declare an annual holiday season political moratorium.
“Pelosi in the House” chronicles Speaker of the House of Representatives’ Nancy Pelosi’s 35 years of public service as an elected official. The film is no PR puff piece, even though it was done by Pelosi’s professional filmmaker daughter, Alexandra. It demonstrates what selfless public service looks like — working for the good of the people, not shilling for campaign donors or corporations.
Pelosi came to Seneca Falls in 2013 for induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, giving a rousing talk at the ceremony. She stressed the ever-pressing need for reducing the role of money in politics and increasing civility in political discourse.
Both good ideas. Both still desperately needed.
The film also shows what it was like for Pelosi to be the first woman to hold the speaker’s post. The courage she exhibits is breathtaking. It’s particularly evident when she and members of Congress were forced to flee during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The film captures her calm, take-charge demeanor while a mob raged nearby. It shows her efforts to get help to stop the riot outside the Capitol while then-President Trump idly watched the mayhem via his White House television.
The concept of public service was front and center in the televised final Jan. 6 Committee hearing too. As the committee reviewed key testimony it had previously received, it was clear how public-minded — and courageous — many of the witnesses were as they recounted the events of that day. Their testimony was inspiring to hear, even though it was uncomfortable to revisit the details of the insurrection and the violence.
The juxtaposition was striking between the committee’s careful, formal vote urging the U.S. Justice Department to bring criminal charges again Donald Trump vs. earlier viewed scenes of Pelosi’s determination to get members of Congress back into the Capitol to fulfill their sworn obligation to certify the 2020 election results.
In both cases, people were doing yeoman public service — for all of us.
Which brings me to newly elected New York GOP congressman George Santos.
Santos slithered into elected office in November touting all manner of experience: educational degrees, charitable activities, high-paying jobs — the extensive list was impressive. The problem is, according to some thorough investigating by The New York Times, is that virtually everything Santos claimed is, likely, completely false.
We are not talking about a couple of minor résumé exaggerations. We’re talking about claiming employment at major companies who say they never employed him. Or attendance at colleges who don’t show him as ever having been enrolled.
How could he successfully run for U.S. Congress and not get exposed as a world-class myth creator?
That’s an ethics story my Michigan columnist friend and I, along with many journalists, will likely be following in the New Year.
That is, after we all get re-grounded from life during the holidays.