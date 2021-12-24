For many of us, the past two years have been a Covid-induced train wreck for friendships and familial relationships.
Most people can quickly recount missing long-established morning coffee klatches, club meetings, exercise classes, social get-togethers, poignant weddings, births and even funerals.
Attempts to shift to an electronic format such as Zoom have had decidedly mixed results. Better than nothing, though not quite good enough, either.
But two years into this pandemic era, friendships and family interactions seem to be even more important and more urgent than ever.
This week I began reading a book explaining why.
“Friends: Understanding the Power of Our Most Important Relationships” delves into the science and reasons about how friendships develop, how they need to be nurtured and how they need to be maintained.
Don’t let the dry title turn you away. This book is about people. About us.
As defined by author Robin Dunbar of Oxford University, friends include those we consider personal friends and family members too.
The number and quality of those friendships may have a bigger influence on our happiness, health and mortality than almost any other factor, Dunbar believes.
His name may seem familiar. He came up with the concept of “Dunbar’s Number,” an approximate numerical limit of close personal relationships one person can successfully have.
If you are popular on Facebook or other social media platforms, you might be disappointed to know that Dunbar’s Number is approximately 150 people. You may have thousands of followers, but they’re not really your friends.
You knew that, right?
The 150-person group shifts somewhat over time because we live in an ever-shifting social world. The people closest to you might remain so. But the auto mechanic you befriended during a decade of repair work likely drops out of the favored 150 circle as you drive away to live in a new area.
That makes sense.
In my years working at newspapers, my family moved so much my children often had their belongings packed up and ready to go before I sorted my books and papers.
Even though we left many friends in our wake, we maintained many friendships for the long haul. And that was long before Facebook and the internet, which makes it simpler. I’m still in contact — or have reunited — with reporters and editors I worked with decades ago. Ditto for some students I taught in university classrooms.
And there’s family history for keeping contact with friends.
Every holiday season while growing up I watched my mother write hundreds of personal letters to tuck into greeting cards to friends, relatives, and a group of her former college classmates. Family legend says her mailing list had more than 300 names.
Even before I started reading “Friends: Understanding the Power of Our Most Important Relationships,” I had been methodically reconnecting with some of the people who had fallen off my friendship (and family) radar in the last two pandemic years.
I used a combination of email, texting, a note dispatched via snail mail, a phone call or FaceTime contact.
The reconnections have been warmly greeted, though sometimes the email, letter, phone call or text came as a big surprise to the recipient.
Those have been the most fun.
I really need to get cracking on contacting and reconnecting with friends in the Finger Lakes after several summers of lying pandemically low instead of taking my annual cross-country trailer-camping trip from California to New York.
It won’t be the same as standing with my amigos on the deck of the Rasta Ranch in Hector during a Monday Night Blues event, but it’s something. And in these pandemic times, it means a lot.