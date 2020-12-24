It’s doubtful you have heard of Tubs Marshfield, unless your literary taste leans toward children’s books.
He’s the main character in “The Ballad of Tubs Marshfield,” a novel for young audiences I just read twice.
Yes. Twice.
The enchanting tale, with a strong environmental message, was written by Cara Hoffman, a nationally known author of novels aimed at adults who grew up in the Finger Lakes.
The book is a Christmas gift for a friend’s young daughter that I was asked to look at, as an environmental writer, to see if I thought it was good.
It isn’t good. It’s great.
But I never expected to be so intrigued by this fantasy tale about a marshland pond and swamp inhabited by musically inclined creatures of all types. One of them is Tubs Marshfield, a frog whose singing, harmonica, clarinet and piano skills are finely tuned.
So is his sense of civic-pond duty, demonstrated when many of his creature friends become ill. On a sleuthing expedition he discovers a pipe dumping foul chemicals into the marsh waters, outflow from a factory.
Lila, a female frog friend of Tubs, left the marsh to study medicine at the Sorbonne, and is the doctor treating an increasingly ill population of frogs, birds, rats, salamanders — even an alligator. And there is a lemming character named Roy working to perfect a workable parachute for his lemming friends.
A parachute. Lemmings. Think about it.
This charming ecology fable is also a serious commentary, reflecting how humans too often disregard the well-being of other living creatures.
Although presented comically and gently, interactions between the marsh animals and a human running the factory are painfully accurate.
“You’re hurting hundreds of animals,” Dr. Lila tells a man at the factory as he works on a financial ledger. “The swamp isn’t safe because you’re poisoning it.”
When the man gets over his surprise at being confronted by an English-speaking frog wearing a medical coat, he dismisses her concerns.
“I can’t shut off that pipe,” he says. “I’d lose my job. I’d lose my house. I wouldn’t be able to feed my children. You can understand that.”
Sound at all familiar?
After reading “The Ballad of Tubs Marshfield,” an image of the high-capacity water intake and exhaust system of the Greenidge Power Plant in Dresden leapt into my mind.
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation’s permit allows Greenidge to suck in many millions of gallons of Seneca Lake water for cooling, then discharge it at high temperatures into the Keuka Outlet.
Drawn in, it’s normal lake temperature. Discharged, the 134 million permissible gallons of water per day can be as hot as 108 degrees Fahrenheit. (If you own a hot tub, you know most experts say 104 degrees is as absolutely hot as water humans should dip in.)
Imagine 108-degree water slamming into some unsuspecting trout, frog, salamander or other Keuka Outlet creature.
Ouch.
Unlike the characters in this children’s book, Seneca Lake aquatic denizens can’t speak for themselves. But plenty of Finger Lakes human activists can and do, humans concerned about our total environment but less worried about corporate profits.
In my second reading, I noticed the phrase “Raise Your Voice, Change The World,” in small letters on the book’s cover.
Good advice for everyone, regardless of age.
Perhaps as a late Christmas present, Finger Lakes activists could send gift copies of “The Ballad of Tubs Marshfield” to folks in charge of Greenidge and other industrial enterprises around the entire region.
They, in turn, could give the book to their children or grandchildren to read. Maybe their kids can explain the importance of the message Tubs has for them.