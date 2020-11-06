As this is being written mid-week, it’s still a hotly contested race to determine who will take the oath of office Jan. 21, 2021 as President of the United States.
But regardless of who is our next president, look for immigration issues to resurface in a big way.
In the 2016 election, the Trump campaign did its best to conflate immigration and terrorism into one talking point as an issue to instill fear in voters.
It worked.
It set the stage for all manner of government-sponsored mistreatment of people trying to immigrate to the U.S. for the past four years.
Remember the attempted Muslim travel ban signed within a few days of President Trump taking office? That turned out to be just the opening volley in a series of moves to discourage people from coming to the U.S.
It also encouraged some immigrants living here peacefully and productively to pack up.
But when COVID-19 burst into view this past spring, coupled with a serious national economic slide, terrorism and immigration as political issues slipped out of sight for most voters.
Immigration also was mostly a no-show during the 2020 election campaigns this spring and summer, even though the immigrant community in the U.S. has suffered disproportionately from the pandemic.
Immigrants in many communities, including the Finger Lakes, are frontline workers unable to Zoom into their jobs while sitting comfortably at home. They work in grocery stores and vineyards, drive delivery trucks, cook in restaurants, help patients in hospitals and nursing homes, and do all manner of hands-on work.
And they often are exposed to possible coronavirus infection in the process.
There are stark differences in future federal immigration policies from Democrat Joseph Biden or Republican Donald Trump.
Should Trump prevail, we can expect a doubling-down of horrific policies like separating young children from their parents at the Mexican-U.S. border and placing them in cages.
A preview of what to expect came prior to the election from Stephen Miller, the president’s immigration advisor. Second-term objectives would be to outlaw sanctuary cities, expand travel bans, tighten restrictions on work visas and place more limits on people seeking asylum in the U.S., Miller said in an interview.
You can probably add eradicating the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), too, though it might be used instead as a political bargaining chip in negotiations on other Trump priorities, like getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.
Should Biden take the oath of office in January, expect a considerably more welcoming posture for immigrants and a rapid reversal of many of the immigration-related executive orders issued by the White House.
For sure, don’t expect Biden to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to confine young children in cages.
But even with a clear Biden victory, immigration experts are concerned about what could happen between now and Jan. 21 while the incumbent president holds office and has a compliant U.S. Senate majority of his own party.
He could issue executive orders to implement mass deportations of people whose legal immigration status is shaky, attempt to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities across the nation and use his presidential podium — and Twitter account — to stir up a tempest of anti-immigrant fervor as he did to help catapult him into the White House four years ago.
Still, some of those same immigration experts aren’t that worried about Trump as a lame-duck president.
They point out it took his administration three tries — and numerous court hearings — to craft an executive order for a travel ban that could pass legal muster in the courts.
As the immigration debate resurfaces, there’s also great irony that for the first time in American history most other nations are now refusing American emigrants or even visitors.
That’s really putting the shoe on the other foot.