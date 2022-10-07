Sanibel Island captured my heart a decade ago.
At the tail end of a particularly potent, snow-and-ice-filled Finger Lakes winter, my wife and I took a month-long road trip to Florida with a goal of checking out coastal communities. Too many days of scraping windshields and shoveling snow had turned us into wannabe snow birds.
Sanibel, on the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Myers, won — hands down. It had the obvious Sunshine State benefits of great weather, fabulous beaches, amazing fishing, abundant open space, wildlife, and seafood. Lots of seafood.
But what especially tipped the scale was a vibrant community dedicated to preserving the environment, a city with rational zoning and building regulations, along with a public library that was as much community center as a house of books. Another big plus was my wife spent her high school years on Sanibel and still had island friends. And, we had honeymooned at a neighboring resort on Captiva Island.
The dream was to enjoy the warmer months at Seneca Lake while wintering on Sanibel to avoid gray days, salt-covered roads, and frozen pipes. But, after many hours of familial debate, the pull of being closer to our adult children who were settled in California and Colorado won out over Florida. The San Francisco Bay Area became our winter haven.
As Hurricane Ian last week lashed communities across the Eastern seaboard and inland, friends and family around the nation contacted us, often commenting we had dodged a bullet by choosing to move west, not south to Florida.
On one level, I agree. But I mourn for the 6,000 year-round residents of Sanibel, many of whom have lost so much, and for the many thousands of other Sanibel lovers who visited annually in winter. The island was — and is — an amazing jewel. And, from an environmental perspective, the island — just like Planet Earth — will do just fine without humans rebuilding. In some ways, it’s an environmental clean slate, even if it came about so incredibly harshly.
What I mourn isn’t just how much people’s lives changed overnight with houses flooded, businesses destroyed, roads impassable. I mourn also for the thriving community I came to know in our visits over the decades, even before we seriously considered Sanibel as our snowbird refuge.
I mourn that so much history of the island has been lost — historic buildings, the historic village near the library, restaurants and tourist spots. With the Sanibel causeway lost, there won’t be many tourists, though.
We should all be sympathetic to the scores of other communities and many thousands of people who felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian’s astonishing power. Ian packed a weather wallop well beyond previous hurricanes or tropical storms like Donna, Charley, Wilma or dozens of others that have historically blasted the barrier island.
Many became instantly houseless and homeless, some losing everything they owned. Even for those whose homes survived flooding, winds and rains, repairing the damage will be daunting and probably very expensive.
Equally daunting is the realization that Hurricane Ian might not be an outlier at all, but a long-predicted manifestation of what we should all expect again and again as climate change impacts grow stronger.
Sanibel remains under a 24-hour curfew. Only a handful of island residents have been allowed back. But already there is plenty of talk about how to rebuild since the only highway and bridge to the island is badly damaged and impassable. But the question was never if it would be rebuilt.
Good luck and Godspeed to everyone affected by this supposedly once-in-a-thousand-year storm. May it truly be another 1,000 years before a hurricane like this arrives again.