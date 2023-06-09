If things seem more expensive these days, it’s because they are.
My apologies for stating the obvious, but the relatively slow, creeping increases in prices we saw during the pandemic and supply-chain issues all went totally bonkers after the word “inflation” started showing up in media reports last year.
After the Inflation Bogeyman materialized, consumers — seemingly overnight — faced relentless jumps in prices with every trip to the grocery store, gas station, lumberyard, and other commercial enterprises. Astounding jumps.
But were all these price increases justified?
Sure, in some cases. But not always.
A New York Times story last week outlined how many large corporations used inflation as a justification for padding profits and boosting product prices well beyond actual increases in costs of doing business.
“Companies are not just maintaining margins, not just passing on cost increases, they have used it as a cover to expand margins,” said Albert Edwards, a global strategist at the French-based multinational financial services Société Générale.
Margins? Yes, profit margins.
The Times story used the PepsiCo Corp. as the poster child to make Edwards’ point. PepsiCo raised its prices 16% in the first three months of 2023, after a similar overall price boost in the last three months of 2022. All increasing the company bottom line.
If you’re a dedicated Pepsi drinker — or Mountain Dew or Aquafina water or a list of other Pepsi drinkables — you’ve probably already noticed. Those twin price increases includes products like Gatorade, Tropicana orange juice, and those popular bags of Doritos — all substantially more expensive. And likely to become more so.
It’s certainly going to affect those Fourth of July barbecues around the Finger Lakes.
PepsiCo’s chief financial officer, in a recent Bloomberg television interview, said he thinks his company’s profit margins will at least stay equal to 2022, or go up. Unsurprisingly, the company declined to comment on the Times story about the price hikes, profit margins, or any plans for more increases.
PepsiCo shareholders are probably pretty happy with the state of corporate profits. And consumers can always decide to skip buying their Doritos, Gatorade or Tropicana products. But those three are just the tip of a hulking corporate iceberg of other food and drink product brands that you swing by to pick up at any mini-mart around the lakes: Cheetos, Frito-Lay, 7-Up, Lipton, Pepsi, and a dozen more. Even your morning Quaker Oats are pricier.
Added to those is PepsiCo’s corporate controlled food emporiums: Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell.
The good news in all this is that while some consumers and newspaper columnists might gripe about inflation and corporate profit-boosting price hikes, there has not been much of a slowdown in people spending money.
Finger Lakes tourist industries and other businesses already are experiencing the annual business boom generated by out-of-town visitors and local residents as the weather has turned summer-like for the most part. They are spending their dollars with the same gusto as most years.
It means Finger Lakes fun for them and a living for Finger Lakes businesses.
We can’t do much to control what PepsiCo or other corporate conglomerates do, but we can make individual choices at the local level on how to spend. This spring, I’ve followed the reopening of numerous seasonal businesses, especially those offering local fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and other local dairy products that many wineries now offer in addition to their wines. Based on what products I can now find locally, I can skip the Pepsi products and Doritos and keep my money in the Finger Lakes.
Probably healthier too.