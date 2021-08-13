Trying to keep focused these days is hard for many folks.
Include me among those many.
Incessant bad news about extreme weather, environmental challenges, harmful algal blooms in the Finger Lakes, scary COVID-19 variants, and the political imbroglio du jour in Albany can make it almost impossible to balance your checkbook, recall where you put your reading glasses or remember to pull the pie you’re cooking out of the oven before it becomes a crispy critter instead of crispy delight.
Right now I’m sitting amid teetering stacks of unopened moving boxes that make our new abode look more warehouse than home. The movers delivered the boxes just days ago.
Keeping any kind of focus in the midst of a move can be overwhelming.
But as I opened one of those cardboard crates, I was reminded of a simple strategy for focusing, a strategy I routinely taught my journalism students. The idea dates at least as far back as Benjamin Franklin.
Even so, my students nicknamed it “Fitz’s One-Hour Rule.”
For one hour, you give total focus on whatever specific thing you are trying to accomplish. It could be a piece of writing, assembling complicated IKEA furniture or crawling under the sink to fix a leaky pipe.
In that one hour, you put the phone on Do Not Disturb.
You don’t check your email or glance at your iWatch.
You don’t run to get one more cup of coffee.
You just do one thing. Even something you’ve been dreading.
It’s amazing what can be accomplished in an hour, particularly tasks you have been avoiding, like income tax preparation or cleaning house.
The reminder-in-the-crate I found was a large, sand-filled hourglass, a gift several years ago from my exercise-fitness-health-minded wife. It was initially meant to signal that when the top half of the hourglass was devoid of sand, I needed to get my butt up out of my writing chair and move around for at least 10 minutes. Stretching was also part of her prescription.
But the hourglass also has become a great visual reminder to focus.
It’s helping me get this column done by deadline.
As I glance over at the hourglass, I can ignore the towers of cardboard surrounding my desk while I stack paragraphs for this column. Something about seeing that sand trickling from top to bottom keeps me focused.
My cellphone timer could certainly be utilized the same way. But it might tempt me to check my phone. And in doing so — poof — there goes the focus.
My years in the news business exposed me to dozens of helpful life hacks like the one-hour rule. One favorite one I picked up from my sports editor while working in Petaluma, Calif.
Each day he would begin scribbling a list of stories he planned to write or edit. List in hand, he pulled cards from a deck on his desk to assign a value to each item on his list.
The cards he drew decided the sequence of his morning. He said it was the only way to determine which to do among a daily list of stories that essentially were of equal value and importance.
As I look around my new home office, I think I’ll employ his idea. I’ll give each box a name, then grab a deck of cards to decide which should be opened first.
But first it will require my locating a deck of cards. That might lead me down a cardboard-box rabbit hole searching.
Regardless, I’m committed to using the one-hour rule once I do start opening boxes.
Who knows, I could be completely unpacked in a just a few flips of the hourglass.
Or still searching for my deck of cards.