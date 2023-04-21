There’s some good news about the news business.
An early April report by the Nieman Foundation of Harvard highlights how, despite the oft-cited grim statistics about the decline of newspapers, retired newspaper people are stepping in and stepping up to keep communities informed.
From New England to the Deep South to the West, retired journalists — many with stunningly impressive credentials — are helping existing newspapers or sometimes creating entirely new news entities, including the start-up of new print newspapers and putting together online-only publications. These news pros are filling the gap where news vacuums occur, the result of newspapers shutting down or being downsized to the point where they no longer serve their readerships adequately.
Finger Lakes Times readers often benefit from a similar online regional news effort called “Water Front,” a publication referred to often in this column. “Water Front” is produced by Peter Mantius, a journalist with 30-plus years of experience in Atlanta, New York, and Hartford, Conn., who now lives in Watkins Glen. Mantius looks broadly at the Finger Lakes region, ferreting out environmentally related issues and stories and reporting on them in great depth.
Two weeks ago he reported about an environmental-political dustup over the water quality of Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Legislature cut off funding for an established and much-needed lake monitoring program without giving the public a chance to comment or offering the reasons for the vote. His detailed report caught my eye, resulting in my penning a column about the ongoing sticky political situation and the potential danger to the drinking water source for 45,000 people.
While the Nieman report cites a number of recent examples of retired journalists jumping back into the fray, I’ve followed the 10-year-old online Bedford Citizen in Bedford, Mass., for years. It was founded as a reaction to the downsizing of news media in the area.
Today, it’s a thriving local news enterprise with all the news and features readers need in the community, along the same lines as the Finger Lakes Times providing news, sports, community events, features — you name it.
The Bedford Citizen relies heavily on sponsorships and grants for funding, similar to what the Nieman report says about many enterprises now under the command of formerly retired journalists.
In today’s all-electronic media, it’s possible for anyone with a touch of technical skill to produce what they might claim is a news product. But, as the Nieman report points out, it’s retired professionals that make the difference whether readers actually trust a publication.
A few years ago, I discovered quickly that the small city I moved to in California was poorly served by major media outlets — and poorly served is being kind. Important stories and issues were being ignored. So, as a community service project, I created a local news website and reported on politics, environment and social issues.
The impact was immediate.
Suddenly, because local news about budgets, pollution and crime were being reported publicly — and in a professional manner — it affected the behavior of public officials and private companies who needed to clean up their acts. It’s the oversight that journalists contribute to the health of local democracy.
As the Nieman report pointed out, the key is to have professionals involved. Retired journalists bring their professional skills to the table, either as editors and writers, or acting as mentors for aspiring younger folks.
This phenomenon of retired journalists getting back into the fray is good news for the news business and good news for democracy overall.
It was Thomas Jefferson who famously said he if had to choose between a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, he would pick newspapers.
It was true then. And it’s true now.