Even as the professional journalism world was mourning the purchase of the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund, news stories highlighting the impact of up-and-coming college journalists show that quality news and investigating reporting survives and thrives.
But not where we expect.
So why mourn Alden Global Capital’s purchase?
As the hedge fund acquires newspapers across the nation with Borg-like rapaciousness, it routinely slashes budgets dramatically, cutting newsroom editorial staff so severely that publications usually become a shadow of what they once were.
Quality local news and investigating reporting disappear almost completely, despite the valiant efforts of remaining staff members and howls of protest by readers about the newspaper’s decline.
Alden Global owns the Denver-based MediaNews Group of roughly 200 newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune and scores of community publications. Alden is the second-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S., behind only the Gannett Corp., owner of USA Today and other papers.
There’s no cheering in the journalism world when it acquires another newspaper to strip-mine.
But in the weeks leading up to the Alden takeover of the San Diego newspaper, student-run college campus newspapers were instrumental in the resignation of Stanford University’s president and the firing of the head football coach at Northwestern University.
Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigned after persistent questions about the quality of decades-old research papers were published in stories in the Stanford Daily newspaper.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired after the Daily Northwestern newspaper reported that football players had been forced to take part in hazing rituals, some sex-related.
In both cases, it was tenacious, detailed reporting by student reporters and editors that forced university authorities to investigate. In both cases, without the published news reports, the Stanford president would not have left office under an academic cloud and the Northwestern football coach would still be employed.
That these college journalists courageously stepped up to the plate doesn’t surprise me.
I was a faculty adviser to two student-run university newspapers in California. Today, I work with a San Francisco Bay-area newspaper, many of whose staff are college students earning undergraduate or graduate degrees. All these young guns understand that the stories they write and publish are a critical community service. And, given the decline in community newspapers in so many places, it is often one of few reliable and consistent news sources available.
When I was advising students at California State universities in Sacramento and Chico, I encouraged the students to be bold in their inquiries. At times, the university administrations at both institutions leaned on me — and the students — to be less aggressive.
An outrageously expensive office remodel for one president was fodder for numerous stories in the campus newspaper. Student journalists followed the money to see precisely where the funds were coming from, wondering if the monies were being diverted from some other more worthy program on campus. As the students asked pointed fiscal questions, I was the recipient of numerous late-night phone calls from the president requesting I get the students to back off.
When I told the student journalists about the president’s request, they doubled down and reported more details about expensive office furnishings and high-ticket items. As a result, segments of the project were scaled back.
I could write a book about these kind of situations as a student newspaper adviser.
As Alden Global Capital and other hedge fund sharks swallow community newspapers in a gulp, it’s somewhat reassuring to me there are young journalists still in the pipeline, learning the value of community journalism at their institutions. They want to make the world a better place, using their journalism skills.
But where will they work? Not likely at any Alden Global properties, where corporate profits trump good reporting.
That’s the challenge we face in the industry — in our communities and in our democracy.