Washington, D.C., talent scouts are eyeballing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a position in the Biden administration.
And they should.
But forget about it.
New York needs his continued steady hand at the helm even though some state residents might fervently wish to see Cuomo’s tail lights on the road to D.C. And really, how many states can boast that their governor has an Emmy on their résumé for press conferences?
Cuomo’s news briefings this year regarding COVID-19 in the Empire State have been must-watch television and widely seen online. People in the Northeast, Deep South, and most western states have tuned in, listening as intently as people in NYC and upstate.
Over the months of briefings, he became a nationally respected figure when speaking about the pandemic.
No tweets. No rants. No lies. No boasts.
Just straight talk about what’s going on and what needs to be done.
Leadership.
This week Cuomo demonstrated he remains willing to make tough, unpopular calls by shutting down indoor dining in NYC to slow the growth of viral infections (If you are a NYC restaurant owner, we heard you scream and don’t blame you. It’s hard.).
These forced closings did nothing to boost his popularity, but they should save lives by lowering the number of new COVID-19 cases and relieving strain on rapidly filling New York hospitals. More hard decisions are looming on the pandemic horizon, another reason to keep this governor close to home.
It’s very possible Cuomo may be lured away sometime during the Biden presidency. Cuomo would be a good fit for any number of cabinet offices, or to head up a federal agency.
But Andrew, please! Not now.
The bright lights of the nation’s capital will still be there after New York state residents are fully vaccinated, the economy restarted, and some semblance of normalcy returned.
After that, by all means, go wade into the swamp.
New Yorkers have another very talented and respected individual staying put in NY, at least for now — Leslie Danks Burke.
Danks Burke ran a skillful campaign this November in her second attempt to unseat incumbent GOP state Sen. Tom O’Mara. She fell short of votes in the heavily GOP-registered district, but she vows to continue her work heading up Trailblazers, a non-partisan PAC that supports candidates for office provided they are willing to be open and transparent in their politics. The Horseheads-based organization has grown into a national support group for open-government candidates in just four years.
“I passionately love our American democratic republic, and I know that it is about so much more than any one officeholder, from Town Council all the way to President,” she said this week.
Trailblazers has mentored more than 200 candidates in 18 states, with more than 70% of the candidates it endorsed winning office, including Republican Mark Margeson (now on the Chemung County Legislature), Democrat Rachel Barnhart (Monroe County Legislature), Republican Sheila Paul of Delaware County (Sidney Town Clerk), and Democrat Doug Avery (Seneca Falls Town Board).
Her continued work with Trailblazers will be a definite plus for NY.
But we shouldn’t get too comfortable.
While she looks forward to further encouraging local democracy through Trailblazers, she’s likely open to climbing back in the electoral ring — perhaps against O’Mara in a third matchup. She would also be an excellent candidate to oppose GOP Congressman Tom Reed in the 2022 midterms.
Beyond that, the Biden administration could come-a-calling too, seeking to whisk her off to the nation’s capital for any number of high-profile positions where her extensive legal and political background would be very useful addressing national challenges.
But for now, let’s just be grateful that we continue to have Cuomo and Danks Burke working for us right here in NY.