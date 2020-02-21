If you follow politics you know the best time to get something done is during an election year.
And so it is that the U.S. Senate has a bill on its docket this week to relieve the United States Postal System of a fiscal burden that has been pushing it toward financial disaster.
The House of Representatives’ version of the bill was touted by GOP Congressman Tom Reed in a recent email to constituents and media.
“We introduced a bill called the USPS Fairness Act this past spring which would end the unfair pre-funding mandate for the United States Postal Service,” Reed wrote. “The mandate caused more than 90 percent of the service’s financial losses since 2007.”
The bill, H.R. 2382 — of which Reed is one of the co-sponsors — would repeal a 2006 federal mandate that the USPS must fully prefund retiree health benefits.
The companion bill in the U.S. Senate is S. 2965.
The 2006 federal law has nearly crushed the USPS with an unreasonable fiscal burden not required of other federal programs.
Good riddance, I say.
Even in this age of astounding electronic whiz-bang communications and parcel delivery services like Amazon, UPS, FedEx and others, the USPS is still very needed, perhaps even more so in rural areas like the Finger Lakes.
Besides mailing or fetching letters and packages, a post office visit fosters community by giving the opportunity to catch up with neighbors doing postal errands. Many rural post offices also have public bulletin boards festooned with coming event notices, posters for lost animals, and offerings of services. It’s one of few high-traffic public places left today to get the word out in printed form.
In the Watkins Glen Post Office, an added bonus is a section of amazingly clever greeting cards for sale.
I have written many paeans to letter writing in this column, citing my ongoing written correspondence and the importance of letters as history, too.
Recently a cousin passed along several letters written by my late mother to her Geneva-area relatives while she was living in Brooklyn. I also ran across a small cache of letters written to me by my late father when I was 9 years old. My father stayed working (and sweltering) in NYC summers while my mother and I visited Lake Chautauqua and two Sullivan family farms near Geneva.
My mother’s letters were all carefully handwritten with a fountain pen. My father’s missives to me were tapped on the keys of an upright manual typewriter I remember seeing when I visited his Manhattan newspaper office.
These letters from my parents — as well as letters from other relatives and friends saved over the years — are treasures and fuel my determination to write (and mail via the USPS) letters to my children, friends and professional acquaintances.
Letters take time to write, of course, usually more thoughtful than a quick email, or a text. Plus, there is the pesky addressing an envelope, affixing a stamp and dropping the letter off. The payoff — a written, thoughtful composition, and/or bumping into neighbors at the post office — is well worth it.
A few years ago, after a close friend had died, his family asked me if I had any of the correspondence we had exchanged during the Vietnam War. Deep in a battered file box I found a letter he wrote to me while he was serving on a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Gulf of Tonkin.
The handwritten letter was penned in an understandably shaky hand. His ship was being shelled by enemy shore batteries while he and some crew members huddled belowdecks, staying out of harm’s way while shipmates returned fire.
Let’s hope the U.S. Senate approves S. 2695 and the President signs the bill into law.
It’s time to take the USPS out of harm’s way, too.