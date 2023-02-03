It’s official.
Covid-19 — particularly what’s called long covid —is a big factor in the labor shortage experienced in many U.S. industries. At least that’s the conclusion from a recently released study conducted by the largest workers’ compensation insurer in New York.
“Long Covid has harmed the work force,” the report by the New York State Insurance Fund says flatly. And it goes further, saying the findings “highlight long Covid as an under-appreciated and yet important reason for the many unfilled jobs and declining labor participation rate in the economy.”
“Declining labor participation” is classic bureaucratic jargon. Simply translated, it means many people are not working because of long-covid-related ailments.
The report’s data-supported conclusions might help quiet — or at least tone down a little — the economic doomsayers who routinely claim the reasons employers can’t find enough workers to fill job openings is that government assistance program benefits are too generous and/or people just don’t want to work anymore. They don’t usually use the word lazy, but it’s certainly implied.
There may be a few grains of truth to their laments, but the current lack of job applicants is also often blamed on employers who are offering the same pre-covid low wages they did prior to the pandemic. A shortage of applicants might evaporate by pumping more money into wages.
The state report, and others studying the effects of covid on the economy, are clear: Data shows long covid’s lingering effects are a big factor to consider. Federal government estimates say 7 million to 23 million U.S. residents may have had long covid.
And, a Brookings Institute researcher, not involved with the recent New York study, concurs the ongoing impact of long covid on employment is huge. “We have a group of people who got long covid and at least, up to now, have been unable to get back to work,” Karen Bach said. “It is a non-trivial number of people.”
How “non-trivial?”
Bach estimates that approximately half a million Americans are currently not working because of ailments related to long covid. But given haphazard covid reporting by officials and a lack of reliable government record-keeping of who has covid or long covid, it’s reasonable to consider that Bach’s guesstimate might be off by, oh, perhaps millions.
Add to that an uncounted number of healthy people who remain fearful of contracting the virus. They might prefer to sit on the employment sidelines rather than jump into a low-paying job where they believe the viral risks aren’t worth it.
A study spokesman admits the numbers in the report likely are low.
“It’s a pretty conservative estimate,” Guaray Vasisht told the New York Times in a story published last week.
Vasisht said it’s also unclear how long people with long covid will remain out of work — or if they ever will go back, depending on the seriousness of their illnesses.
One notable statistic: People older than 60 who have had long covid were less likely to resume working than younger people. In some cases, those people chose to retire early, giving the economy a double whammy. Their departure from the labor pool creates a job vacancy and a job slot that may require very specific skills and years of experience to fill.
An economics professor at Harvard told the New York Times the report is quite clear on one thing.
“The report shows that even if covid deaths are down, covid is not over,” Professor David Cutler said. “And it won’t be for some time.”