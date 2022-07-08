New York state’s denial of Greenidge Generation’s application to renew its Title V air permit overnight went from a victory dance to a march, as opponents continue to battle the Dresden Bitcoin operation.
The initial jubilance was justified, given the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s strong language in its denial.
“The gas-fired facility’s continued operations would be inconsistent with the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits,” the agency said. Plus, the DEC pointed out the dramatic increase in greenhouse gas emissions since the facility got into the Bitcoin business in 2019.
Strong stuff given the DEC’s sometimes look-the-other-way history when it comes to closely regulating Greenidge.
But the power plant/Bitcoin mining firm’s corporate owners testily reassured investors that it will continue operations, untroubled by the denial of the state air-permit renewal.
“It is important for all Greenidge stakeholders to know this decision does not have any impact on our current operations,” the Connecticut-based company announced. “We can continue running uninterrupted under our existing Title V Air Permit, which is still in effect, for as long as it takes to successfully challenge this arbitrary and capricious decision.”
The key warning there is “for as long as it takes to successfully challenge.”
Apparently, the company plans to cash in as many Bitcoins as needed to keep the legal wheels churning so it can continue expansion from approximately 20,000 computers already running to more than 30,000. Maybe the expansion will go well beyond that 30,000 while attorneys tangle over the DEC action.
A more galling phrase in the Greenidge announcement is calling the DEC’s action “arbitrary and capricious.”
That takes a healthy dose of chutzpah to claim, given DEC’s light regulatory touch. The air permit expired last September, and the DEC gave two extensions of the deadline.
As part of an appeal, Greenidge could request a hearing before a DEC administrative law judge. If granted, it would be familiar ground for many Greenidge opponents, veterans of the legal battles a decade ago in successfully opposing Crestwood Midstream’s proposal to store liquid propane in salt caverns on the shore of Seneca Lake.
In a two-day DEC adjudicatory “issues conference” in February 2015, DEC and Crestwood attorneys sharply debated safety issues, noise levels, alternative sites for the project, and the financial ability of Houston-based Crestwood to cover costs in the event of a major catastrophe.
A DEC adjudicatory hearing on Greenidge’s Bitcoin operation could turn into a fact-finding tribunal about a lengthy list of cryptocurrency, environmental-related issues. Many of those issues are relevant to other cryptocurrency outfits in the state, both operating and proposed.
Cryptocurrency has no real product, other than enriching people trading it. But as practiced at Greenidge, the locals pay the price. The process has negative environmental impacts on air and water quality.
And there is noise pollution too.
The future of Greenidge has Seneca and Yates county elected officials at odds. In a rare bipartisan vote, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted to oppose the air-permit renewal for Greenidge, citing environmental concerns and the need to protect Seneca Lake.
Unsurprisingly, Yates County officials are enthusiastic cheerleaders, given that Greenidge pays taxes in Yates. And the Yates County administrator publicly lamented that taxpayers will have to fund the legal battle with the Bitcoin company over the air permit.
The lamentable part is that we even have to have the argument over which is more important, investor profits or the Finger Lakes’ environment.
What better use of tax dollars than to vigorously defend the water and air quality so critical to the ever-burgeoning regional tourist industry?
Let the legal jousting begin. And Greenidge could also take heed to remember that Finger Lakes activists have a history of fighting “for as long as it takes to successfully challenge.”