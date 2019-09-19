The Trump Administration rollback of federal clean-water regulations two weeks ago was not that much of a surprise. Since 2016 the president has been wearing out pens — most of them probably Sharpies — repealing environmental protections put in place during previous administrations.
The New York Times last week published a story outlining 85 environmental regulations already erased or in-process of being removed and/or weakened.
And the rollbacks are likely to continue.
The most recent amended law is the Waters of the United States rule. The immediate effect is federal permits will no longer be required to discharge potentially harmful substances into many waterways.
The 2015 Obama-implemented rule extended federal authority to limit pollution from streams, wetlands and tributaries that flow into large bodies of water like Chesapeake Bay, Puget Sound, and the Great Lakes.
This latest bit of rule-slashing is particularly alarming for the Finger Lakes. It opens the door for more polluting chemicals to flow unchecked into our lakes.
No one would argue that the Finger Lakes should have clean water flowing in from streams and wetlands, rather than tainted water with potentially toxic substances.
For Finger Lakes residents, this latest federal rollback is a giant step backwards, exactly when the focus should be the improvement of water quality, rather than allowing of toxic substances to flow.
Not surprisingly, persons previously unconcerned about contaminated runoff (containing pesticides, for example) were very unhappy with the Obama restrictions, but are joyful now because of the Trump rollback.
The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency is clearly pleased too.
“Today’s final rule puts an end to an egregious power grab,” Andrew Wheeler said. “Farmers, property owners and businesses will spend less time and money determining whether they need a federal permit and more time building infrastructure.”
It’s hard to believe that farmers, property owners and businesses will now direct employees — who formerly sought federal approval to dump pollutants — to build Wheeler-envisioned infrastructure.
Even harder to fathom is that anyone — let alone the top administrator of the EPA — would honestly believe it is a victory to allow poisonous chemicals to flow into any water supply.
But Wheeler did call the clean-water rule as an “egregious power grab,” a pretty clear indicator that politics tops environmental protection for him.
The rule rollback also played well with Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“When you take private property rights from a man who’s worked all his life, that is very intrusive to him and it’s something he just can’t stand for,” Duvall told The New York Times.
No one would likely argue against Duvall’s constituents’ property rights. But those rights do not include dumping toxic chemicals into a public water source.
The late President Ronald Reagan — a very different Republican from the current White House occupant — once said that “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’ “ It was a good laugh line, simply meaning he believed less government is generally better, but it’s doubtful Reagan would have supported a fraction of the nonsensical regulation shredding Trump engages in gleefully.
With the administration hell-bent to strip federal protections, it means communities in the Finger Lakes need to close ranks to protect our environmental resources.
Regional and local governments, environmental organizations like the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association as well as watchdog groups such as the Seneca Lake Guardian need to be resolute defenders — in court if necessary — arguing for environmental protection despite federal lack of concern.
New York state could put an oar in the water to help here too.
Provides it’s a certifiably clean oar, of course.