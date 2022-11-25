The following quote came to mind last week while I was on a California coast camping trip:
“When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”
This passage is often interpreted to mean people need to recognize when it’s time to put away the Legos and, well, grow up.
As understandable as that might be, thanks to a 3-year-old I met on the trip it’s clear to me we adults should to take an occasional timeout from “adulting” so we can experience the wonders of life through the eyes of children.
Like the joy of hiding “lucky rocks” here and there for people to find.
I was on a beach camping trip in Northern California where I met up with my daughter and a friend who had brought his grandson along on the adventure. The first thing the tyke showed me when I arrived was a half-dozen small, hand-painted rocks with the phrase “This is a Lucky Rock” written on it. I was immediately swept into a scouting mission to place these lucky rocks around the sprawling campsite area on Bodega Bay.
The lad carefully placed the rocks under bushes, in crevasses of huge boulders on the harbor entrance breakwater, and on top of fence posts. The next day he hid one on the foot of a statue of a bear at a nearby village. For four days we checked each hiding spot.
Our 3-year-old guide was joyful each time a rock was missing, speculating about which of his campground neighbors might have found it. If that particular rock remained, he would keep asking us to walk back with him, again and again, to see if it had been picked up.
I shattered all previous personal Fitbit daily records for number of steps taken from these lucky-rock campground treks.
It was a double bonus for me — a dose of joy and health!
The adventure for the 3-year-old and his granddad started on an earlier camping trip to the same campground. They discovered their first lucky rock while beachcombing and took it home. An online search revealed that painted lucky rocks are a trend, including some suggested protocols for when to keep a discovered rock and when to leave it where it lies.
It became a granddad-grandson project, as they painted a batch of rocks at home with “This is a Lucky Rock” (where Granddad did most of the lettering) before heading back to the beach campground for their next trip.
While lucky rocks were the main focus of the trip, our 3-year-old camping-fun guide also led us to view several sea lion carcasses washed up on shore, took us close to numerous sea bird flocks and encouraged us to peer into tide pools containing wondrous salt water creatures
And because children know no social boundaries, he was also an ambassador to other campsites and campers.
One day, we learned a lucky rock placed near the water’s edge had been found by some people fishing nearby. They were so ecstatic to meet our young lucky-rock leader that later they gave him a tiny toy dump truck they had found on the beach. And then they placed his lucky rock right back where he had originally put it for someone else to discover.
For a few days on the seashore I was able to largely suspend adulthood so a 3-year-old could show me forgotten ropes of childhood.
If I’m lucky — or smart — I’ll meet him, his granddad and my daughter again for another camping trip soon. Who knows what he’ll show me next? And what I’ll take time to see.