The Finger Lakes are not alone in problems with harmful algal blooms, known commonly as HABs. New York’s many snowbirds know this from seeing HABs in Florida and other points south where they winter.
More than 50 percent of U.S. states routinely report finding HABs in bodies of fresh water annually. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports that every coastal state in the nation has HABs showing up regularly in brackish water in certain weather conditions — warm, calm water in late summer and early fall.
Here it is, late September, and the HABs’ threat is still with us.
Just last week the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association reported that its monitors found 20 confirmed blooms in 21 samples taken from locations around Seneca Lake. Cayuga Lake is under siege from HABs too.
Health officials across the nation have been consistent in warnings about HABs’ effects. In New York health officials routinely caution that even wading in water with HABs can cause people to get a skin rash or experience eye, nose and/or throat irritations. And, it’s not uncommon to hear reports about dogs becoming ill after swimming in water with HABs.
More than a few dog deaths have been attributed to the algal blooms — a type of cyanobacteria. It’s frequently called blue-green algae when spotted in fresh water.
While the increase in HABs incidents frequently is blamed on climate change and the higher temperatures it brings, the CDC also specifically points to “increases in nutrient levels (for example, phosphorus and nitrates) from fertilizer run-off ... sewage discharges, and run-off from urban areas and industrial facilities.”
This CDC list brings to mind a few of the already identified problem areas around Seneca Lake: the wastewater flowing into the lake via the Keuka Outlet, hot water from the Greenidge power plant in Dresden, and phosphorus from the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
Those HABs contributors — and others in the Finger Lakes — should be highlighted in two upcoming HABs forums.
The first is Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., at South Seneca School in Ovid. Its title: “Nutrients in the Cayuga and Seneca Lake Watersheds, Unusual Weather, and Harmful Algal Blooms.”
The second is a Seneca Lake HABS Forum Oct. 23 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The lineup of speakers for tomorrow’s event is impressive: a biochemistry professor, agricultural experts, a meteorologist/climatologist. Equally impressive is that nearly half the time is allotted for public questions and a “guided discussion,” the agenda says.
That’s good. It’s a chance to talk and ask questions about what’s causing Seneca, Cayuga and nearly all other Finger Lakes to increasingly turn green every year with the potentially toxic HABs.
However, if presenters and participants tomorrow — and in October — want doing something to reduce HABs in the Finger Lakes, a plan of action should be added to the agenda.
If the experts are serious enough to point directly to the factors they believe are contributing to the explosion of HABs in the Finger Lakes, they could also point to specific solutions — and those solutions should be a top priority for everyone this fall, not to be forgotten when cool weather seeps in and the cyanobacteria disappear from the lakes.
HABs will be back.
And they will be toxic.