If the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control about masks gives you heartburn, I’m with you.
But better a little heartburn than a COVID-19 variant.
Last month I gradually emptied masks out of every jacket and pants pocket. It felt liberating.
So, when the news broke that we needed to mask up again, I turned a deaf ear. I was dog-tired of wearing a mask and all the other precautions we had integrated into our daily lives.
But now I am masking up again, washing my hands compulsively and being cautious about being in crowds — particularly if the folks in those crowds are unmasked.
It was the July 4th Cape Cod case cited by the CDC in its latest advice — along with new data on the incredible contagiousness of Delta variant — that convinced me to refill my pockets and don a mask again. The Delta variant, unlike earlier strains, is demonstrating it can spread via vaccinated folks, the CDC believes.
It’s depressing and shocking that many of us already vaccinated could be carrying the Delta variant of COVID-19. I do not want to spread it to vaccinated or unvaccinated people around me.
Unvaccinated people continue to get sick in stunningly high numbers from COVID infections. It’s a fact.
Some are dying, too. Another fact.
I don’t understand how someone has weighed the risks of the vaccine versus the risks of COVID-19, and thinks they will be immune.
A cousin with an autoimmune disease recently consulted with immunologists to decide if the vaccine would be too risky for her. One advised that although there was a small statistical risk, the statistical likelihood she would get COVID-19 was 100 percent.
Last week she got vaccinated.
Shopping in a hardware store this week, I tried not to listen as a fellow made cellphone calls to buddies canceling a weekend fishing expedition. An unvaccinated friend had contracted the coronavirus days before, was hospitalized and died suddenly.
The surprise was palpable in the caller’s voice as he delivered the news. To him, it was as if COVID-19 had been a runaway bus that had run over and killed his friend.
The caller was not wearing a mask, one reason his voice boomed across the aisles of paint, plumbing supplies and garden hardware.
I wanted to ask if he had been vaccinated but decided against intruding on his grief.
The CDC’s about-face on mask wearing has generated howls of protest in the Finger Lakes just like elsewhere across the nation.
Believe me, I get it. People thought they were home free when infection numbers dropped as vaccination rates rose. And yet here is the coronavirus again, rearing its ugly, spikey head and putting us into a defensive crouch.
The vigilance is exhausting.
But complaining about the return to masks and refusing to mask up is about as effective as standing on a Seneca Lake dock and shouting at an approaching thunderstorm filled with lightning and rain to turn around.
You might make your point to the universe about how tired you are of the incessant rain this summer. But the storm will still roll in, still soak you and perhaps drop a bolt of lightning nearby.
Only nearby if you are lucky.
The biggest takeaway from this is even vaccinated people can still transmit the Delta variant of COVID-19 to others.
While we might be done with this coronavirus, it certainly is not done with us.
Despite our fatigue, we need to return to earlier levels of caution, wearing masks to protect others as much as ourselves.
And we should encourage any yet-to-be-vaccinated friends and family to take the jab.
It will help make everyone safer.