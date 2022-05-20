The Southern Tier town of Conklin, N.Y., is not far from the Finger Lakes. That’s where an 18-year-old gunman lived and went to high school before committing mass murder at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo last week.
Payton Gendron shot and killed 10 people and injured three others badly.
Police theorize he made the 200-plus-mile drive to that specific area and specific store because he believed there would be a predominance of Black people for him to kill.
Sorry if this recap churns your stomach. But it should.
This premeditated slaughter should make us all pretty angry.
We should be angry at Gendron, obviously, but also angry at those people in positions of political power who steadfastly refuse to do anything to keep weapons like Gendron’s AR-15-style weapon out of the hands of people who should not have them.
By all accounts, the shooter had been ingesting, steadily, a bilious diet of online racial hatred. He even wrote a manifesto filled with animus against Black people. Then, wearing a video camera on his helmet, he livestreamed his rapid-fire shooting rampage through the parking lot and inside the grocery store. He eventually surrendered to police and has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
Not guilty. Really?
Let’s hope police have the helmet camera video safely tucked in an evidence locker and checked out the gaming website “Twitch.” The website had been livestreaming the shooting but cut Gendron’s video feed within the first two minutes of the incident.
But what if Gendron had picked a supermarket much closer to his home? Or yours? He could have picked a market in any Finger Lakes community he thought would have Black human targets for him to carry out his planned race-based rampage.
We can be very thankful he didn’t target a Finger Lakes community, even as we mourn the dead in Buffalo.
Police and government authorities are well aware there are plenty of other white supremacist, would-be assassins lurking, some of them possibly in Upstate New York. These potential killers are likely tuned in to the same hate-filled information sources Gendron believed.
Gendron’s motive behind this shooting reportedly stems from his fervent belief in “replacement theory.” Stated simply, it’s that White people are being pushed out of power and privilege and being replaced by immigrants and people of color. It’s an increasingly popular and toxic theory among a growing number of people — as many as one in three in the U.S. believe it, an Associated Press poll reports.
Replacement theory promoters include New York GOP congresswoman Elise Stefanik, writer-turned-politician J.D. Vance of Ohio and, of course, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, who often uses the replacement-theory bogey man as part of his fear-mongering.
Population growth trends confirm the racial makeup of the United States is changing — and has been for decades. The majority of Americans understand it needs not be feared.
But consider this unreasonable fear of immigrants and non-White people set against the backdrop of the U.S. Supreme Court, poised to roll back the cultural clock in the nation, starting with overturning Roe v. Wade. The court will be taking away a nearly 50-year-old right to abortion.
Regardless of how you feel about abortion rights, what other rights might be taken away via passage of restrictive laws passed in states like Florida, Mississippi or Tennessee? What if it’s a right you feel strongly about? A state-based ban on demonstrations might sound good right now, but what if you were forbidden to march to support gun rights because the constitutionally protected First Amendment clause guaranteeing “freedom of assembly” has been thrown out by the Supreme Court?
What used to feel distant now feels more local because of Buffalo. We need to condemn these shootings and fear-based theories. You don’t know when this violent virus might show up in your community.