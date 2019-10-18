This past Labor Day weekend New York Times columnist Frank Bruni nailed it with his column “Dogs Will Fix Our Broken Democracy.”
It was more social commentary than paean to canines. But for me it struck a series of resonating chords.
Two months prior, at the Rasta Ranch Winery in Hector, an 8-pound, not-quite 1-year-old male Yorkshire Terrier unexpectedly joined our family, thanks to Watkins Glen animal activist Barbara Cook.
Cook had brought the dog to the popular “Monday Night Blues,” featuring Brett Beardslee and other local musicians, thinking some music or wine lover might be interested in adopting him permanently.
Despite not having had a dog for decades, my wife and I took the leap, agreeing that “Biscuit” would make a good fit, just the right-sized travel companion for drives back and forth across the United States.
He’s turned out to be all of that. And a lot more, of course, similar to what Bruni describes about his adopted dog, Regan.
“You expected a simple, sentimental ode to the joys of a four-legged companion? Sorry. This is a mutt-and-switch,” Bruni wrote. “She’s my pivot into a lament about the degradation of our country’s civic culture and a suggestion of how to push back at that process.”
In his mutt-and-switch piece, Bruni says having a dog pushes people outside — literally outside. And dog people can’t help but have more social interaction away from computers, televisions and all-encompassing social media.
“I have honest-to-goodness conversations with actual strangers, who are from all kinds of backgrounds and occupy all sorts of categories: young and old, black and white, rich and not, fit and fat,” he writes.
Certainly when Biscuit and I take one of the 10-or-so daily walks he seems to require, I have more — and longer — conversations with neighbors than ever before. It’s also been encouraging to get to know new people. The conversation starter is usually focused on the dogs. Sometimes there is a trading of dog treats. Or there can be the pressing need for a plastic bag to pick up a pile of dog poop.
These encounters tend to be apolitical, neighborly chats.
“None bicker, because we don’t have our guards up,” Bruni wrote. “That’s not the posture we’re in. A dog or dogs have established a bridge between us and started us off on a note of good faith. Because we love dogs, we can’t be all bad.”
There’s also a certain camaraderie among dog owners, especially at first light, when walking dogs during a time we have labeled the “Dawn Patrol.” We’ll see how things go when the rains and bad weather start.
The hottest topic in California is often where the best areas are to let dogs off their leashes so they can safely run free. That kind of leash-free life is a benefit of living in many rural Finger Lakes communities that’s simply not easily available in urban locales.
But there’s a definite physical benefit to owners having a dog, too.
Remember those 10-or-so daily walks the Biscuit requires? Each one pulls me away from my keyboard, the television, a book or scanning the Finger Lakes Times, requiring me to get outside for a fresh-air jaunt.
My Fitbit tracker tells me I walk more than seven miles every day now — double what I trekked pre-Biscuit. My doctor is happy. My scale registers less poundage. My leg muscles are definitely getting stronger.
I could go on and on. But as you might have guessed, there’s a small dog scratching at the front door.
Maybe today I’ll make eight miles and meet a new neighbor. It won’t matter their political affiliation or opinion on what’s happening in Washington D.C. We already will have a common bond.
We like dogs.