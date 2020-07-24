I’ve lost count of the number of Finger Lakes festivals, exhibits, art showings, graduations and charitable events that have fallen victim to the coronavirus.
It’s an impressive list and puts into perspective what a lively, active and vibrant community we have.
But even though canceling these events was crucial to ensure people’s safety and to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region, each public notice of cancellation was a solid blow to the stomachs of the people who work so hard to organize and put these things on.
It became personal this week.
My computer calendar popped up with this cheery notice Monday: “Hector Fireman’s Fair! Parade Friday night!”
That hurts.
It was particularly distressing because last fall a huge community effort had just saved the fair from being canceled. Dozens of people were putting together plans to make 2020 a banner year for the 60-year-old regional event.
In January, I wrote a column about how attendance had slipped so badly in recent years that the fire department was ready to walk away from the entire affair.
Then an amazing surge in community spirit breathed life back into the event.
Volunteers rose to the challenge, reviving the fair for 2020 by creating a program to boost fair attendance, including more activities for children, more entertainment offerings and searching for innovative fair ideas.
Those committees and their volunteers this spring were deep into putting together a fresh program that could have revived attendance at the department fundraiser.
Then the coronavirus whooshed in putting the Hector Fair on the lengthy list of cancellations.
Sometimes this pandemic is described by pundits as a viral wildfire.
The fire analogy might be useful in thinking about the future. If a building catches fire and is badly damaged, sometimes the best strategy is not to reconstruct with what remains in the smoking embers, but to start fresh.
In the case of the scores of canceled Finger Lakes events, future happenings will likely have to adjust, perhaps quite radically. They can still go on, of course. But a new way of doing things — a new event structure — will require creativity and change. Ideas for change can be embraced.
Who knows? New, reconstructed events could turn out to be more successful and popular than anything in the past.
There are plenty of people who remain hopeful a vaccine will return things to normal and dramatic changes in our lives — and in the staging of events — won’t be necessary.
Maybe. Eventually.
But it’s much more likely COVID-19’s impacts will linger.
Mask wearing may become the new norm, like other countries, because many people now understand how it protects everyone from infections. Vaccine or not, mask-wearing during flu season is already something other nations have shown works.
Ditto for hand washing and keeping surfaces disinfected.
One thing everyone should have learned through this difficult period is that diseases such as COVID-19 always lurk. Keeping these diseases under control will require solid science and medicine, effective public health administration and good leadership at all levels.
My calendar for next year already has a few dates penciled in. One of them, of course, is the Hector Fireman’s Fair in late July 2021.
It’s a good bet the cadre who stepped up to save the fair is at the fairgrounds or the firehouse this weekend, chewing over what might have been and what will be next summer.
Their cancellation announcement was more declaration of victory than admitting defeat.
“Get ready for the best Hector Fair you’ve ever seen in 2021!” they said.
Sounds like it might belong on your calendar, too.