This week I had an “Oklahoma” moment.
Not the Oklahoma that Rodgers and Hammerstein made famous with a musical by that name.
This “Oklahoma” is a signal word calling for the other person to tell the “God’s honest truth,” even if doing so might be extremely difficult.
It comes from the popular and uplifting television series, “Ted Lasso.”
Coach Lasso and his wife have agreed — through therapy sessions — to invoke the name of the Sooner State to be a full stop in a conversation to check on the true context of what is said.
Invoking “Oklahoma” is used sparingly in the series’ first season, but to excellent comedic effect. The show also sometimes features a brutal honesty among its characters. But even when it does, it’s with good intentions. “Ted Lasso” is well worth watching.
And that the “God’s honest truth.”
So, my Oklahoma moment?
I grudgingly had to admit that I agreed wholeheartedly with a recent newspaper column by conservative writer Hugh Hewitt. Hewitt and I probably haven’t ever agreed on anything.
And I agreed with almost the entire column, not just a stray sentence or two. It probably helped that he wove several Ted Lasso program themes through the column: the concept of forgiveness (even in politics), not taking yourself too seriously, and using humor to good effect in relations with other people.
Hewitt and I are particularly on the same page about the nomination of Neera Tanden to become director of the federal Office of Management and Budget.
He says Tanden’s sharp tongue on cable television and past writings aren’t sufficient reason to disqualify her from the cabinet position. Her past commentaries have been on-target, even if sometimes extremely uncomfortable for their subjects.
Hewitt noted — and I agree — that in the 21st Century, anyone holding any public office (like the U.S. senators grilling Tanden in committee hearings or Geneva City Councilors) should expect they might get blistered by sharp rhetoric from critics.
Of course, sharp rhetoric has to be carefully crafted. And it should never be designed to inflame hatred or incite violence. Tanden’s tweets and television comments were certainly sharp-edged. But they were political, not incendiary.
Hewitt also says that by 19th Century standards, Tanden’s observations of politicians and public figures — including Hewitt himself — have been pretty mild.
Imagine if we could lasso politicians at all levels of government in the state and Finger Lakes and get them to tell the “God’s honest truth,” about, well, anything.
I would ask New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about his role in the undercounting of COVID-19-related nursing home deaths.
Until early this week, I would have wanted to hit GOP Congressman Tom Reed with an Oklahoma, then ask him whether he was jockeying to run for governor of New York. All of his strident anti-Cuomo statements in the last few years seemed to point that direction, though he always demurred when asked about a possible run for the Albany office.
But the Finger Lakes Times answered my question on Tuesday’s front page with a story that Reed told Fox News he is “definitely looking” at running against Cuomo in 2022.
Of course, he’s assuming Cuomo will run again. Reed might be unpleasantly surprised if some other heavyweight Democratic candidate popped up.
Locally, it might be fun to toss an Oklahoma at Town of Torrey officials who are pondering the fate of the expansion of the Greenidge Power Plant to build a big bitcoin mining operation.
Ditto for staff members of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation about the same project. They seem oddly blasé about a number of possible serious environmental impacts that seem painfully obvious to everyone — except them.
The Ted Lasso takeaway from all this is simple.
Tired of obfuscation and manipulation?
Just yell it out.
Oklahoma!