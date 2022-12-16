We’ve all been humming “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
It’s been stuck in my head for days after hearing the Andy Williams’ version played at a store checkout line, where I was standing, clutching multiple holiday purchases, waiting for a harried clerk to finish up.
This wonderful time of the year can be exhausting. Fun, yes. But exhausting.
Now, more than a week until Christmas, my energy reserves for continued holiday-season revelry are dangerously low.
This year we added a new event to our regular holiday season fun-endurance marathon that begins Thanksgiving week (with my wife’s birthday) and ends at sunset on New Year’s Day. We threw a party to view a lighted boat parade called Christmas Ships that motors right by our front deck. Everyone on the river where we live — just like everyone who owns a house on one of the Finger Lakes — is encouraged to participate in water events. Think of hot summer days when friends and relatives drop by, or the Fourth of July.
Here, it’s year-round.
Good friends from Valois who live here now watched the boats with us this year. Ditto for our son and partner, who have just moved into their own home in our moorage.
On Sunday, the last boat in the flotilla was a fire boat with Santa Claus aboard, stopping at waterside houses where donated toys for children had been collected. When the Santa Claus boat went past us going back to port, it was heavily laden with gifts.
Just before that, neighbors on hydro bikes playing Christmas carols stopped to visit Seneca Lake-style.
After our preparations for the lighted boat party, I was almost ready to call it quits on the rest of the season. Two days of decorating our waterside deck and installing a temporary overhead covering in case of foul weather was exhausting, but the social calendar continues its beckoning Siren’s call. And, in truth, even when running at close-to-empty energy levels, the good spirit of the season recharges me, even if it’s a trickle charge.
In the Finger Lakes, this is always a wonderful time of the year, even when snowstorms thoroughly bury automobiles and snowmobile transportation becomes an attractive option. It wouldn’t be Christmas without having to push a few cars to free them from a snowbank. Or having to navigate through a near-blizzard to get to a relative’s house for Christmas dinner.
At the south end of Seneca Lake, there has been a cascade of holiday events, many of them charity fundraisers. Most of those have featured local musicians and stellar music.
To the north, there have been festivals in Waterloo and Seneca Falls, among many others chronicled in the pages of the Finger Lakes Times.
The trick is to enjoy all this holiday fun without paying too steep a health price in January. Just at our decorated boat-watching fete, there were amazing stacks of tasty food, much of which I normally do not eat — plus the fine wines and other beverages. And desserts? Who knew a cake that included sour cream as a major ingredient could be so tempting? After eating several generous slices, I decided it should be declared a controlled substance — and kept well out of my reach.
Perhaps next holiday season, as a healthy alternative, I should take a cue from the 4,000 runners who participated in last weekend’s 5K race in Seneca Falls, part of the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival that drew huge crowds again this year.
Run in the footrace? Doubtful. But I could get some good, outside fresh air and cheer on the runners instead of lurking around the holiday buffet table.