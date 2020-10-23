Josiah Bartlet, hands down.
Who?
Josiah “Jed” Bartlet is the fictional President of the United States played by actor Martin Sheen in the Emmy Award-winning NBC television series “West Wing.”
The last episode of the program was broadcast 14 years ago, but the West Wing is enjoying a major resurgence in recognizability and popularity, thanks to a newly produced HBO special currently airing. It’s a filming of a stage-play of a West Wing episode from the program’s third season. As with the original, West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin worked to produce this show, too.
The HBO program features members of the original cast playing their former roles — including Sheen as President Bartlet.
The recreated episode is part of a promotion of the non-partisan “When We All Vote” organization, which encourages people to exercise their right to vote.
Sandwiched between four excellently acted play segments, West Wing actors and guests — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical “Hamilton,” and former President Bill Clinton — make pitches for people to be sure to vote Nov. 3, or before that by mail. The pitches are sprinkled with snippets of information about historic struggles involved in ensuring the right-to-vote in the U.S. and how voter suppression — past and present — has operated.
In the week before the HBO special debuted, I watched the original West Wing pilot episode and a handful of others from its first season.
Wow.
The White House portrayed in the West Wing roils with the politics of the country. It’s the White House, after all. But those roiling politics are heavily influenced by thoughtful analysis, reasoned debated, expert advice and scientific acumen.
And many of the issues are the same. Decisions also involve high moral and ethical standards and often demonstrate simple person-to-person kindnesses.
Oh! And honesty.
The characters wrestle constantly with whether their actions and words genuinely reflect the truth or are misleading.
Did I already say wow?
Well, wow again America.
In West Wing episodes, President Bartlet is frequently arbiter of what’s right and wrong, displaying a moral compass that points solidly toward what he believes is best for the nation.
In one episode, the Vice President (played by actor Tim Matheson), starts a meeting before Bartlet arrives, telling the President’s Cabinet that “Surely our first goal has to be finding a way to work with Congress.”
When Bartlet arrives and learns what the VP said, Bartlet corrects him.
“You don’t think our first goal should be finding a way to best serve the American people?” he asks.
Clearly, Bartlet does believe in service to the people. It’s a major reason why I long so much for a West Wing-like President in the real Oval Office.
If this fictional model of politics sounds too high-minded or unobtainable, perhaps we need to readjust our diminished expectations for the people we elect to serve us.
Yes, serve us, the public.
Every politician at every level of office should be doing their best to serve their constituents, not lord over them. That was settled nearly 250 years ago when our nation was formed and we bid farewell to the British Empire and its then king, George III.
But today, even in the Finger Lakes, some elected officials — whether to a town board, county legislature, state government or even the U.S. Congress — act as if they now rule the people who put them in office.
Not all electees, certainly. But enough to be troubling. Even one, if he or she wields too much power.
West Wing’s President Josiah Bartlet isn’t running for office this Nov. 3, but his philosophies, ideals and belief in serving the nation are on the ballot.