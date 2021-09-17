In the Finger Lakes, neighbors help neighbors.
If someone is sick, neighbors bring in food and offer to drive them to the doctor.
A house is flooded. Neighbors show up to help.
My entire life I have been blessed to live in communities where that’s been the case, on East and West coasts and places in-between.
Certainly, it’s that way in the Schuyler County town of Hector.
But it can still be startling when people extend themselves way beyond simple neighborliness when people are in a bind.
And my wife and I were in a real bind in our new home.
Our new-to-us two-story floating home is on a tributary of the Willamette River in Oregon. It’s a very Finger Lakes-style of life with a boat tied in alongside, comfortable outdoor living and refreshingly clean air.
To get the best views of neighboring Mount St. Helens, astounding rural scenery (and even an eagle’s nest), the living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry are on the second floor.
Sleeping quarters and our offices are downstairs at water level.
Inside access to that second floor is via a sturdy spiral staircase. Outside is a steep set of ladder-like steps from a waterside deck up to a second story, outside deck. Both accesses are easy to navigate — unless you need heavy appliances delivered or removed.
And we did.
A large national chain that shall remain anonymous (OK, it was Costco!) had its outside-contractor moving service deliver our new washer/dryer, then refused to move them to the second story. Three different teams came by in three weeks all saying it was too difficult, complicated or risky for them.
We pointed out we already have a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher in our kitchen.
Still, Costco’s contractors said they would install only if the appliances were on the second floor.
But our floating home neighbors came to the rescue, declaring a community project, similar to a barn raising.
A clever neighbor brainstormed with several folks, settling on a scheme to use the railings on the outside ladder-like steps as a skid to slide the appliances up to the upper level.
And slide them they did.
Whoosh! Less than 14 seconds of work per appliance.
It was an astounding display: two men at the top pulling on stout lines, a muscular young neighbor pushing from below and two others steadying each appliance box.
And the old washer and dryer? Both were simply heaved over the side of house — with lines attached — into the river, then pulled onto the lower deck for disposal.
When each hit the water, a loud neighborly cheer went up, very Hector-like.
Afterwards I fretted for days how to thank my neighbors in this community of just 20 riverside homes.
A barbecue for all involved? Bottles of good local wine? Breakfast with mimosas?
Then I thought about the Finger Lakes where the best thank you is often to simply stand ready to help anyone else in need, whether the problem is as big and heavy as what we had, lighter or perhaps something requiring longer-term assistance.
It’s all about community, caring and sharing, using the tools you have for the greater good. I have witnessed it plenty in the Finger Lakes and the small coastal village we lived in in rural Mexico. Good neighbors and community can relieve much of the anxiety of modern life. It’s amazingly reassuring to know that the person next door — or just down the dock — will be there if you need them. And it feels good to know you will be there for them, when the time comes.
Neighbors helping neighbors, no matter where you live.