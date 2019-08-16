For many music aficionados, dedicated concert goers and anyone brimming with nostalgia for the 1960s, the defunct Woodstock 50 anniversary event planned for this weekend in Watkins Glen seemed almost like a World Series, Super Bowl and NCAA basketball Final Four rolled into one three-day extravaganza.
Okay, that might be a stretch.
But it certainly was being promoted that way.
In addition to three music stages with a wide variety of artists, music and styles, a huge massive encampment/village of more than 100,000 people was expected to be on site for a three-day festival of peace, love and rock and roll.
That’s what happened in Bethel, N.Y. in 1969.
After months of complicated preparation and planning for the Watkins Glen International Woodstock 50 event (and eventually at other proposed sites), the festival collapsed under the weight of a torturous tangle of financial, venue and organizational woes, prompting promoter Michael Lang and other backers to call it quits just weeks ago.
This is probably old news to everyone by now.
The big lesson is that it is nearly impossible to pull off an event like Woodstock in 2019 because of entertainment finances, government regulations (relating to safety and health) and the massive logistics.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity to grab a hold of for next year.
The Finger Lakes is awash with musical talent and events, as anyone can attest who has ever attended the increasingly popular annual Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg, Porchfest in Ithaca, Pickin’ in the Pasture in Interlaken or a number of other events.
And outside of events, good music is available seven days a week throughout the region in small venues. That’s not something most rural communities experience.
Even as Woodstock 50 was slowly sinking into a swamp of legal recriminations and court fights over finances and other issues, fans pointed out that the Grassroots festival is like a mini-Woodstock every year.
They make a very good point.
Local musical talent in the Finger Lakes is something we take for granted, like our environment and clean air. But we should celebrate it. Being able to count on live music seven days a week — good music in a wide variety of formats — isn’t something every town and village in America can tout.
Perhaps in 2020 the Finger Lakes should declare a “Summer of Music” to honor and celebrate all that music and talent. Not in a Woodstock-like massive gathering, but a series of rolling concerts put on over the summer months (or longer), performed in rolling venues moving from lake-to-lake, community-to-community.
There could be small venues and large, depending on what communities — and musicians — are available and want to join in.
And for the tourist-industry minded, it would add yet another draw to the Finger Lakes.
Are there enough musicians to fill a concert series of a dozen — or even dozens — of musical events across such a wide area?
Yes! Yes! And yes!
Did I say yes?
This summer at the south end of Seneca Lake alone, I listened to topnotch performances by musical veterans including Robin Burnett, Mike Shaw, Scott Adams, Brett Beardslee, Eric Aceto and Jamie Potter among many others. There also were good performances from relative newcomers like Kim and Alan Pollack of “The Inner Crazy” duo.
That’s just a tiny sliver of the musical talent that could be part of a concert series well worth attending.
Adios, Woodstock 50, we hardly knew ye.
But hello Finger Lakes Summer of Music!
